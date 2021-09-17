CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four patients, two dialysis machines: Rationing medical care becomes a reality in hospitals overwhelmed with covid patients

By Ariana Eunjung Cha
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Solana Walkinshaw, a physician on the coronavirus triage committee at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, found her team last weekend making one of the most agonizing decisions of their careers. With the delta variant surging, the hospital was overwhelmed, and the doctor-on-call had paged the group for guidance.

www.washingtonpost.com

Related
Vox

Americans are dying because no hospital will take them

During the current delta-driven Covid-19 wave, Americans are being transported hundreds of miles from their homes because no nearby hospital has room for them. Some of them have even died waiting for medical attention. In other words, US hospitals are being forced — in the middle of a public health...
HEALTH SERVICES
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
ABC7 Chicago

Alabama man dies after turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients, family says

Across the U.S., the Delta variant is not slowing down. ICU beds in seven states are running out, leaving little room for other emergencies. Ray DeMonia's family said it took calls to 43 hospitals across three states to get the 73-year-old a cardiac ICU bed. He later died in a facility in Mississippi, 200 miles from his Alabama home. His relatives wrote in his obituary "please get vaccinated...to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies."
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Hospitals sound the alarm about the number of COVID-19 patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tri-State hospitals locally are sounding the alarms that their ICUs are full. Stories are coming in from all over the country of people who need emergent care who are just not getting it because the hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients. There was the Alabama man who...
CINCINNATI, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Woman who wanted Chicago hospital to treat her COVID-19 with Ivermectin, dies

CHICAGO - A Jefferson Park woman who demanded a Chicago hospital treat her COVID-19 diagnosis with a controversial drug has died. Veronica Wolski, 64, who was hospitalized two weeks ago, died early Monday at Amita Resurrection Health Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. Wolski, a popular QAnon...
CHICAGO, IL
The Charleston Press

Non-Covid-19 patient was denied medical care and dies in hospital room because all the ICU beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients

The situation with the Covid-19 currently is completely out of control in some states and the hospitals and the healthcare workers are literally operating on the edge of their limits. Numerous states are already reporting ICU beds and healthcare workers shortage, while the Delta variant spreads like crazy and infects everyone from little children to elderly people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH

