Soccer

Dundee derby features on busy Sportscene weekend

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene will have extended highlights of Sunday's Dundee derby on another busy weekend of Scottish Premiership action. Richard Foster will join host Steven Thompson on Sunday at 19:15 BST on BBC Scotland to dissect Dundee United v Dundee, Livingston v Celtic and Rangers v Motherwell. On Saturday, Jonathan Sutherland will...

www.bbc.co.uk

