Beautiful Ghosts

Melinoe stared around at the gathered Olympians, the Goddess of Ghosts didn't really know what to think, on one hand, she supposed she should be honored that a minor goddess like her graced the halls of the Olympians but on the other, that usually meant she was in deep shit and she couldn't for the life of her figure out what. She's been very well behaved all things considered, she hadn't made anyone go mad with fear and neither had she given anyone a particularly horrific nightmare and she hadn't given someone a nightmare disorder in months! Seeing as the last one went very wrong indeed. Well, it's not like they didn't deserve it.