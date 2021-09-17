CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Beautiful Ghosts

By Half-Pint
quotev.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelinoe stared around at the gathered Olympians, the Goddess of Ghosts didn't really know what to think, on one hand, she supposed she should be honored that a minor goddess like her graced the halls of the Olympians but on the other, that usually meant she was in deep shit and she couldn't for the life of her figure out what. She's been very well behaved all things considered, she hadn't made anyone go mad with fear and neither had she given anyone a particularly horrific nightmare and she hadn't given someone a nightmare disorder in months! Seeing as the last one went very wrong indeed. Well, it's not like they didn't deserve it.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Tyla

Harry Potter Fans Stunned As Luna Lovegood Appears In Silent Witness

Silent Witness fans have been treated to the ultimate crossover as it appears Luna Lovegood has stepped beyond the magical realm into the equally murky world of law. Yep, actress Evanna Lynch, who played spaced-out Ravenclaw Luna in the franchise from Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix, is now playing Paisley in Silent Witness, with the BBC One drama now in its 24th season.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Look At Us#Manhattan#Lotus#Apollo
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson divides fans with new photo of daughter Rani

Kate Hudson caused quite the divide among her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she shared a new photo of her daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn. Kate has...
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Charles Dance, Peter Mullan Join Cast of Jo Nesbo Adaptation ‘The Hanging Sun’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Peter Mullan (“Westworld,” “Top of the Lake”) and Charles Dance (“Mank,” “The Crown”) have joined the cast of “The Hanging Sun,” based on Jo Nesbø’s bestselling novel “Midnight Sun.” Frederick Schmidt (“Angel Has Fallen”) and Raphael Vicas (“Grantchester”) are also boarding the production. The Sky Original film is a U.K.-Italian co-production from Sky, ITV Studios’ Cattleya and Groenlandia. It will be broadcast on Sky in Italy, the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. The adaptation is written by Stefano Bises (“ZeroZeroZero,” “Gomorrah”) and directed by Emmy-nominated Francesco Carrozzini (“Franca: Chaos and Creation”). “I am in the middle of filming and I could have not hoped...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Deadline

‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy & A World Of Cats

Studiocanal, Film4, Shoebox, SunnyMarch and Amazon Studios have released the full trailer for The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, the period film that traces the story of the titular English painter who specialized in exaggerated cartoons of wide-eyed felines. Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy star for director Will Sharpe. Check out a look at the Wain world in the video above. The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain world premiered at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and then headed to the Toronto fest. Amazon will release theatrically in the U.S. on October 22, and via Prime Video on November 5....
MOVIES
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Review: Denzel Washington Leads a Stellar Cast in Dreamy Shakespeare Noir

The Scottish Play has been adapted into more than 25 different movies since J. Stuart Blackton first gave it a whirl in 1908, and yet Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is such a strange hybrid between cinema and theater that it seems to exist in a realm all its own. Shot in atemporal black-and-white on a Los Angeles soundstage made to resemble the half-empty guts of a leaky snow-globe, this dark lucid dream of a film might be the latest example of a grand tradition, but its hermetically sealed design makes it sound more like an echo chamber. There...
MOVIES
Variety

Catherine Davis Joins Antonio Banderas, Jaime King in ‘Banshee’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Catherine Davis has landed a leading role in the upcoming action thriller “Banshee.” She joins a cast that includes Jaime King (“Sin City”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”). The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor. Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can...
MOVIES
Deadline

Stanley Tucci To Play Clive Davis in Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci has been tapped to play Grammy-winning producer Clive Davis in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming feature film about the late musical icon Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on Houston’s epic life and music. Kasi Lemmons is directing, with Anthony McCarten penning the script. Davis was the lawyer-turned-music producer and executive who had an extraordinary eye for spotting talent. That ability to find a star before they erupted on the scene led him to the wildly talented Houston before anyone knew who she was...
THEATER & DANCE
Cape Gazette

Butterfly Beauty

“Although the temperatures are steamy today, the butterflies don't mind,” writes photographer Tim Stuchlik. “I just captured this bright-yellow Giant Cloudless Sulphur butterfly drinking from one of the butterfly favorites - the Mexican Sunflower, called Tithonia, which I plant from seeds each spring. Although the deer who visit our gardens nibbled on these plants for several months, they finally got tall enough to bloom and attract many August butterflies. The Giant Cloudless Sulphur doesn't like to be still too long, so I was lucky to capture this shot!”
ANIMALS
digitalspy.com

First look at Denzel Washington's Macbeth as release date is confirmed

Something wicked this way comes... arguably Shakespeare's biggest tragedy, Macbeth, is getting the big-screen treatment again, with Denzel Washington in the title role. Shot in black and white, Joel Coen's take on the famous Shakespearean classic, The Tragedy of Macbeth, has dropped its first trailer, and if creepy was the aim then they totally nailed it.
MOVIES
NPR

A Friendly Ghost Story

It's one of the most common and perplexing friend mysteries out there - when friends ghost friends. In this episode, we examine a contemporary real-life ghost story to see why we're so haunted. Also, a listener attempts to find the friend who got away. And finally, we offer a new way to think about friendship endings.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy