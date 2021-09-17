CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Goth Twins

By Monty's backup account
quotev.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge- 20 Lover- Quackity, Karl & Sapnap(going to a poly relationship) Height- 6ft 6in(yes she's the same height as Ranboo and way taller than Quackity, Karl and Sapnap) Language's she speaks- Arabic, Bulgarian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Filipino, Finnish, French, Georgian, German, Greek, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Latin, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Scottish Gaelic, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese,Pronouns- She/They.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
districtchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
soapsindepth.com

Avery Kristen Pohl Teases Esme’s Secrets on GENERAL HOSPITAL

As soon as Esme Prince appeared on GENERAL HOSPITAL, fans were eager to find out who this devious young woman is and what she’s really up to in Port Charles! And while Esme is a newcomer in town, portrayer Avery Kristen Pohl is a newcomer to soaps! “I had never even watched an episode of one,” she admitted to Soap Opera Digest. “At first, it was a little overwhelming, but I’m definitely getting into the swing of things and I’m having such a fun time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goth#Latin#Twin Brother#Marseille#Mcc#Nihachu#Karl Sapnap#Bulgarian#Chinese#Czech#Danish#Dutch#Finnish#French#Georgian#German#Greek#Hawaiian#Hungarian#Irish
respect-mag.com

Ciara Launches New Fashion Line, ‘LITA’

Ciara launched her new ready to wear fashion collection — LITA by Ciara – the latest brand to join The House of LR&C. The new women’s ready-to-wear collection is built on the belief that Love Is The Answer (LITA) and is designed with Ciara’s signature tomboy chic and effortless style as the inspiration. The consciously created collection brings to life the notion that consumers shouldn’t have to choose between style and sustainability which is an integral part of the brand’s ethos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Twinkie Town

Game 142: Royals at Twins

Radio: WCCO 830 / The Wolf 102.9 FM / TIBN / Audacy. Today’s preview will be nice and brief because I overslept for a food festival. However, today’s recap will be nice and hearty, because I will have come home from a food festival. Makes you wonder what guys like...
BASEBALL
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
rockeramagazine.com

Twin Flame by Adi Sun

‘Twin Flame’ is the latest single by the Bostonian artist and Boston Music Award nominee Adi Sun. The Boston musician reflects on her relationship with duality. Let's find out!. As a start, Adi Sun is one of the most interesting artists that I found in 2021. The originality of her...
MUSIC
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy