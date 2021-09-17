When the dead roam - (Daryl Dixon)

She hadn't slept in days. The soft mattress lying beneath her seemed harsher than the world surrounding her now. Being surrounded by metal walls didn't make reality any easier to ignore. No matter how hard she tried the pictures surrounding her couldn't fully mask the harsh truth that living was no longer a priority, surviving was. The view from her window provided nothing but masses of greenery for miles. Still it was better than watching the people around her pretend life was still possible. Life was gone, living wasn't enough to exist in this world anymore.