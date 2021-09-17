The Place Of No Stars ~An evil Sandstorm Fanfiction

Firestar padded into his den, ready for a good night sleep. After the battle with BloodClan, there was finally some peace. ThunderClan deserve this so much! They are the most hard-working Clan, with the best warriors... But yet there was something in his mind. He drifted slow to the sleep, dreaming. He was in a grassy clearing, with four great oaks and a huge boulder. Fourtrees! Moonlight lit the clearing, and a starry shape padded towards him. She smelled sweet, and was tortoiseshell and white with clear, sparkling amber eyes. Spottedleaf! What is she doing here? Yet he was revived to see her. Spottedleaf sat down two tail-lengths away from him, and purred.