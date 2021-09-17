Hidden Beneath the City

Monument on Herkimer-St. Lawrence county line proves tough one to locate. My first attempt to find the Great Corner Monument along the Herkimer and St. Lawrence County line in the mid-1990s was a failure, and I nearly lost my wife. We made it to the ruins of an old hunting camp as described by Barbara McMartin in her Discover the Northwestern Adirondacks, but then fumbled about on different compass lines until Carrie said she wasn’t taking another bushwhacking step. We’d hiked over six miles, and I wasn’t about to give up so easily, so I left her and said I’d “pick her up” on the way back along the compass line. Fifteen steps later, she was out of sight, having disappeared into the understory, and when she didn’t respond to my calls, I turned around. I found her right where I’d left her. Fortunately, she didn’t divorce me.

HERKIMER, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO