Hidden Beneath the City

By Tarina Ameesha
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Texas separated from the United States (thus making it no longer bound to the rules of the Constitution), society collapsed. A dictatorship was almost immediately established, and the rights of most minorities (especially women) were stripped away. Realizing that they could no longer live in this restrictive society, Allyn and her two mothers, Lily and Rachel, try to seek refuge underground. However, they would not find true peace unless they figure out how to escape Texas and flee to the U.S.

