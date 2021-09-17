Katsuki bakugo's teaching journey?!? (next gen) mha)!

It is a sight to see a dandelion growing from a crack in the pavement. First, a dandelion is a yellow flower that is considered to be a ‘weed’ rather than a flower. It is also a nightmare and a pest for those with manicured lawns with nice green grass. Dandelions and other weeds [that look like flowers] are removed from gardens and other places that are not suitable for a nice garden, flowerbed or lawn. Second, dandelions grow under any and all circumstances—even though it was not selected or planted. Yet when we see a dandelion and other sorts of weeds growing in a sidewalk, breaking through asphalt, concrete and other surfaces that are not conducive for growth of any kind—it is an amazing sight. I would say it is a sign of ‘hope’ that expresses determination and hope in all of God’s beauty (even though it is considered a weed).

