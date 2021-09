It’s been rocky between Scrappy and Bambi. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Momma Dee doesn’t mind being vocal about Scrappy’s relationships. And right now, she has a lot to say about his marriage to Bambi. The couple has been having a lot of issues. And on the current season, Bambi said that they have actually discussed ending the marriage. For Bambi, she doesn’t feel as if Scrappy is supportive enough. She thinks he leaves the house way too much and he could help out more with their children. Meanwhile, Scrappy says he only leaves the house to make money. And Bambi doesn’t appreciate all he actually does.

