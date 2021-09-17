CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The U.S. Ryder Cup team seems like a reality TV show — we breakdown the key characters and storylines

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVocW_0bzX7MN600

When last we visited “As the Ryder Cup Turns,” Bryson DeChambeau said he had wrecked his hands preparing for a long-drive contest that had nothing to do with the Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka was saying the Ryder Cup was a tough week for a player like him, Paul Azinger was saying if Brooks doesn’t love it, he should leave it and Steve Stricker was in the corner trying to figure out two-man pairings where the two players might actually have civil conversations during the round.

When exactly did the U.S. Ryder Cup team become a reality television show, complete with petty feuds and seeming indifference to the event itself? What in the wide, wide world of Kardashian is going on here?

The question as Ryder Cup week begins next week is not if the United States team can beat the European team, but if the U.S. team can get to the starting line without self-destructing. It has always been considered that Europe approaches the Cup matches more like a cohesive team while the Americans approach the matches as 12 rugged individuals. That has never been more apparent than this year.

Here are some of the key characters and storylines as the big event approaches:

Bryson DeChambeau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEr4O_0bzX7MN600
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 27, 2021, in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Not exactly Mr. Popularity among his fellow PGA Tour players, DeChambeau has made the puzzling decision to compete in a long-drive competition just days after the Ryder Cup. In preparing for the long-drive event, DeChambeau says he has “wrecked” his hands. Will those wrecked hands win a point for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup, or will they limit DeChambeau and be the latest reason for other players to question him?

Brooks Koepka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Laee_0bzX7MN600
Brooks Koepka reacts following his putt on the seventh green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. (Photo: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports)

Listen, Koepka isn’t the first American who didn’t like the Ryder Cup because it is so radically different for a player than preparing for a normal tournament as an individual. Koepka might be the first one to openly talk about it, though, saying that team golf might not be in his DNA. Certainly, some fans might not look at playing for your country as “a tough week,” but Koepka, who has been criticized for a seemingly bland approach to anything in golf that isn’t a major championship, said the week just isn’t for him.

“I don’t want to say it’s a bad week. We’re just so individualized, and everybody has their routine and a different way of doing things, and now it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to have a meeting at this time or go do this or go do that,’ Koepka told Golf Digest this week. “It’s the opposite of what happens during a major week.”

Paul Azinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lj6yv_0bzX7MN600
NBC Sports golf analyst Paul Azinger poses for a picture during the first round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 21, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

A past player and victorious captain for the U.S. team and now an NBC commentator, Azinger had little use for Koepka‘s comments. Azinger suggested that Koepka should bail out and let someone who wants to be at the event play instead. So now does Koepka have a beef with one of the guys on television, or will Koepka take Azinger’s advice and just leave in a fit of honesty?

DeChambeau and Koepka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXvon_0bzX7MN600
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau attend the launch The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Presented by EGA at Masdar City – a unique ‘city of the future’ in the United Arab Emirates on January 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Remember that feud? The PGA Tour says anyone yelling “Brooksie” at DeChambeau can be kicked out of a PGA Tour event. But this is a PGA of America event, and as rowdy and alcohol-fueled as the crowds can get, someone will no doubt hurl a “Brooksie” toward DeChambeau at some point over three days. What will the PGA of America do? What will DeChambeau do? Stay tuned.

Patrick Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQHfD_0bzX7MN600
Patrick Reed checks his yardage book on 17th hole during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Captain America, as he was dubbed for his strong play in past Ryder Cups, burned some bridges with comments after the 2018 Ryder Cup when his partnership with Jordan Spieth was dissolved and the Americans lost the matches again. Reed didn’t make the team automatically this year, then didn’t get one of Captain Steve Stricker’s six captain’s picks, then went on Twitter and “liked” pretty much every comment criticizing Stricker’s decision. Stricker said leaving Reed off the team caused him to lose sleep, but Stricker may have other fires to put out instead.

Steve Stricker

You have to feel a bit sorry for Stricker, one of golf’s nicest guys. This was probably a dream job for Stricker, captain of the Ryder Cup in his home state of Wisconsin. Now he is juggling egos and feuds like perhaps no captain has done before.

The others (Cantlay, DJ, etc.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwfIV_0bzX7MN600
Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson at the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota in 2016. Photo by Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

And we haven’t even mentioned the perceived issues between DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay or Koepka and Dustin Johnson. Perhaps Cantlay and Johnson are only minor players in this reality show, a show that might be entertaining but doesn’t seem primed to beat the Europeans.

Of course, it is golf, and this might be the year that prime-time drama produces a United States victory. So far, all it has produced are questions about unity and commitment.

Larry Bohannan is The Desert Sun golf writer, he can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com or (760) 778-4633. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @larry_Bohannan. Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Desert Sun.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: A complete breakdown of every U.S. player's strength and weakness

What really goes into making a Ryder Cup lineup? Yes, personalities are important. But an even bigger factor is having a complementary playing style. We asked Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Brian Manzella to evaluate the U.S. Ryder Cup team and pick the shot each player would most want to hit and most want to avoid, how that goes into making pairings and what you can take away from that intel for your own game.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
AFP

Schauffele and Cantlay to face McIlroy and Poulter as Ryder Cup opens

Americans Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay face Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in Friday's opening foursomes session of the Ryder Cup. Pairings revealed at Thursday's opening ceremony unveiled the lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play showdown between holders Europe and the United States at Whistling Straits. Europe talisman Poulter and four-time major winner McIlroy, who combined for a foursomes point at Paris in 2018, go off last against Schauffele and Cantlay. "This is going to be another special match," Poulter said. "It's about putting points on the board. We've done that a lot for Team Europe and we're going to do it again."
GOLF
ESPN

Can the U.S. Ryder Cup team get along for one week?

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. -- Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are unlikely to sit together, eat together or chit-chat together this week at the Ryder Cup. But what if they played together? Would the previously derisive "Brooksy'' chants from the gallery then be considered complimentary?. As silly as all that sounds, that...
GOLF
The Decatur Daily

DeChambeau stands out even as he emphasizes U.S. Ryder Cup team

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Bryson DeChambeau is determined to be an exemplary team player at the Ryder Cup, and he wasted no time Tuesday proving his point. He spoke to the print media, ending a 48-day boycott. “I think this is a team event. I'm focused on helping Team USA to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker breaks up winning teams for afternoon Four-Balls against Europe; we make our predictions

HAVEN, Wis. – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said he would not deviate from his script concerning his pairings, no matter what happened Friday morning. Well, the Americans jumped out to a 3-1 lead as the teams of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa delivered victories in Foursomes play at Whistling Straits.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
Golf Channel

Steve Stricker keeping low-key mood in U.S. Ryder Cup team room

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Every captain puts his stamp on a Ryder Cup team, and in the case of Steve Stricker, that identity is predictable: Casual and fun. In part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because it’s Stricker’s goal to reduce the distractions and obligations on players, this week’s Ryder Cup is historically low-key.
GOLF
WDBO

Tiger Woods' text helps inspire U.S. team in Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — Tiger Woods isn’t at Whistling Straits, but several U.S. players say he helped inspire them to a big lead in the first day of the Ryder Cup. Woods sent a group text through captain Steve Stricker to American players, saying he was behind them in their battle to regain the cup.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Americans#Golf Digest#Nbc#The Pga Tour#The Pga Of America#Ryder Cups#Twitter#Europeans#The Desert Sun
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s becoming tougher to win the Ryder Cup on the road’

When Rory McIlroy used a devilish pre-Masters question about voting rights to call the United States “the best country in the world” it was easy to sense another blow to the once-ferocious rivalry that existed in the Ryder Cup. How could McIlroy and the other residents of Florida who represent Europe for a week every two years possibly feel antipathy towards their adopted home?
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ryder Cup 2021: USA show supremacy despite Europe’s Spanish march

It began with a spritz of blue. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the Spanish duo out to evoke an emotionally charged history, led from the front, took the ascendancy and never faltered against a formidable US pairing of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. But what followed on the opening morning of the foursomes, as the Ryder Cup finally got underway at a soft and sunlit Whistling Straits, soon amounted to a crimson bloodbath.The session ended 3-1 in Team USA’s favour, but the emphatic nature of those individual points confirmed a truth Padraig Harrington will have feared. The immense quality...
GOLF
AFP

US have Europe in dire straits in quest to reclaim Ryder Cup

The United States flexed their muscle at wind-whipped Whistling Straits Friday, dominating Europe 6-2 to launch their quest to regain the Ryder Cup. Europe led in three of the four afternoon contests but came up with just one point from two tied matches as the United States won another two.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy