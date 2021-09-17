CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Smith-Schuster embracing leadership, multiple roles

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

JuJu Smith-Schuster is far from retirement. But the Steelers receiver is starting to get the ‘old guy’ treatment at practice, getting a veteran maintenance day Wednesday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds to Jake Paul's Challenge to Boxing Match (Exclusive)

Before Jake Paul took on Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, he said he would love to face Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster since he's a Cleveland Browns fan. But is Smith-Schuster interested in getting in the ring with the 24-year-old YouTube star? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Smith-Schuester and asked him if he would take on Paul if he had the opportunity.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Sees JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘Growing Into A Leader More And More’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is now in his fifth season since being drafted in the second round out of USC back in 2017. A lot has happened since then, both the positive and the negative, both on and off the field, and certainly opinions have been formulated about him. But at the end of the day, he’s still the same guy, and still produces on the field.
NFL
On3.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrates on Twitter after Steelers big win

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to Twitter to celebrate the team’s big win in Buffalo, telling fans they’ll be home soon. The Steelers defeated the Bills on the road 23-16 on Sunday, led by an impressive display by their defense and special teams. JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Raiders#Wideouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster learns to sign during school for deaf visit

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster learned something at The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Edgewood on Tuesday. Students in one of the classrooms showed him how to sign the words “defense,” “special teams” and, of course, “offense.”. During his surprise visit to the school, he interacted with elementary,...
NFL
blackchronicle.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster wants you to call him and Steelers underdogs, talks Big Ben, media influencers and more

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers posted a losing record at season’s end, Ben Roethlisberger was putting on pads at Miami (Ohio) University. That was 17 years ago. Coming into the 2021 campaign, some wondered if that Steelers streak might end — even before their future Hall of Fame quarterback injured his left pectoral muscle in a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s the kind of uncertainty that JuJu Smith-Schuster can’t help but embrace.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy