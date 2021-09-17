CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Denna Laing Returns To Massachusetts After Participating In Spinal Cord Injury Study In Louisville

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVuS5_0bzX6vmy00

BOSTON (CBS) — Former women’s hockey star Denna Laing is returning home to Massachusetts after taking part in a spinal cord injury study in Louisville. Laing suffered a serious spinal cord injury on New Year’s Eve in 2015 while playing in the Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium with the Boston Pride.

She announced the news about returning home on Friday.

“We’re coming home, back to Massachusetts we go!” Laing wrote on Facebook.

Her National Women’s Hockey League career was cut short when she crashed into the boards while playing with the Pride on December 31, 2015.

Laing is from Marblehead and played collegiate hockey at Princeton University from 2010-2014.

She arrived to Louisville in February 2020 to take part in the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s epidural stimulation trial at the University of Louisville’s Health Frazier Rehabilitation Institute.

“Thank you to the researchers, therapists, advocates, techs, doctors, nurses, schedulers and staff for making this a life changing experience for me,” she said in her post on Friday.

The trial she took part in is called “The Big Idea”. An epidural stimulator was implanted in her to help with blood pressure regulation, and the goal of the trial was to test the stimulator’s effectiveness on people with spinal cord injuries.

“It is an important area of research because low blood pressure affects so many individuals living with spinal cord injuries. Throughout 80 six-hour sessions, Denna monitored her blood pressure and adjusted the stimulator’s intensity to maintain a systolic level between 110 and 120. Without the stimulator, her level would drop to around 90,” wrote the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation about the study and working with Laing.

She later completed another phase in the study, which featured a combination of cardiovascular and standing training.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Massachusetts named most vaccinated state in recent study

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been named the most vaccinated state in a recent study. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the presence of reported measles outbreaks in order to come up with their results.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives top spinal cord injury healthcare designation

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. This prestigious designation recognizes the Consortium’s outstanding integrated system of healthcare from hospital treatment to community-based services as well as its innovative interdisciplinary research program to improve the lives of Virginians who have sustained a SCI. The award includes a $2.2 million...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Live 95.9

New Study Ranks Massachusetts At #10–What Could It Be?

If you're reading this post right now, let me ask you: Are you a resident of Massachusetts? You are? Okay, good! Now, answer this. Are you happy? You know, for the most part?. According to a new study, if you reside in Massachusetts, then you should be pretty happy, on average. Our good friends at WalletHub have once again conducted a study regarding the degree of happiness in all 50 states. And the Bay State came in at #10!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Rallies for Prosper Cheerleader After Severe Spinal Cord Injury

Hundreds gathered in prayer outside of Medical City Plano Tuesday night asking for healing for 16-year-old Makayla Noble. The Prosper teen, who cheers for both Prosper High School and competitively with Cheer Athletics, had a tumbling accident Monday that resulted in a severe spinal cord injury. On social media, her...
PLANO, TX
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
yourvalley.net

Arizona has one of highest COVID-19 death rates in US

Over the course of the past 18 months, Arizona has amassed one of the highest COVID-19 fatality rates in the country. As of Friday, the U.S. has counted more than 670,000 deaths since the first American death was reported in early 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Just 54.86% of the country’s population has been vaccinated. Arizona has reported 19,379 deaths from the virus overall, with 19 more added to the tally on Friday. The state’s vaccination rate is a little higher than the country’s at 57.1%.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denna Laing
ktwb.com

Cricket-Cairns facing ‘greatest challenge’ after suffering spinal stroke

(Reuters) – Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns said he faces the “greatest challenge” he has ever faced after suffering a spinal stroke following life-saving treatment for a torn artery. Cairns posted a video on social media on Sunday to thank medical teams in Canberra and Sydney, who treated the...
SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC: If You Are Immunocompromised, Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local health leaders are stressing the importance of COVID-19 booster shots. On Friday, UPMC doctors discussed the ever-changing federal guidance on those shots. They say if you are immunocompromised, get the shot. The doctors do you want people to know if you are healthy, you should be protected. “It really doesn’t add something dramatically new. It’s essentially a review system for your immune system,” UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy said. Dr. Yealy and UPMC Medical Director Dr. Graham Snyder said the shots will be an added layer of protection for people who are immunocompromised. “It’s not because we’ve...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Panrs

UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh Mourn the Passing of Dr. Freddie Fu

Freddie H. Fu, M.D., the creator of UPMC's world-renowned sports medicine program, long-time chairman of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and head team physician for Pitt's Department of Athletics, died Friday, Sept. 24 surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Fu was one of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Cord Injury#University Of Louisville#Princeton University
cbslocal.com

Massachusetts Ranks 10th In Study Of Most Caffeinated States

BOSTON (CBS) — While it may seem like there’s a Dunkin’ on every corner in Massachusetts, there are apparently other states with more coffee options. A new report says the Bay State is 10th most caffeinated in the country. The research from mattress and pillow company Zoma identified the “Most...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Ranks 10th In Study Of Most Caffeinated States

BOSTON (CBS) — While it may seem like there’s a Dunkin’ on every corner in Massachusetts, there are apparently other states with more coffee options. A new report says the Bay State is 10th most caffeinated in the country. The research from mattress and pillow company Zoma identified the “Most Awake” cities and states by looking at the number of coffee shops compared to population. Hawaii came out on top among all states, followed by Alaska and Oregon. New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island all finished ahead of Massachusetts in the Top 10. Have you ever wondered which state in America is the most “awake” state? Read our recent blog post to find out which state takes the crown!https://t.co/0H8gSSNT9o pic.twitter.com/YAEEiMUxkF — Zoma (@zomasleep) September 14, 2021 There are just under 3,900 people per coffee shop in Massachusetts, according to the study. Zoma found San Francisco to be the most caffeinated city in America, followed by Portland, Oregon; Honolulu; Seattle and Orlando.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy