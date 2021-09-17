CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Contractors Cited By OSHA For Deadly Construction Accident In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Two contractors have been cited and fined thousands of dollars by OSHA because of a deadly construction accident in Cambridge.

In March, one worker was killed and another was hurt inside a parking garage on First Street when a section of concrete collapsed inside a stairwell.

OSHA cited contractors LBR Property Management and Structural Group for five violations, including failing to protect workers from falling and failing to make sure they were working on stable surfaces.

LBR Property Management is contesting the penalty.

