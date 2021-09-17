CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers say he was shot in the head. But where’s the injury?

By Lana Ferguson
Island Packet Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Murdaugh, who reported being shot in the head two weeks ago, made his first public appearance Thursday since the June murders of his younger son, Paul, and wife, Maggie. At his bond hearing on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and falsifying a police report, Murdaugh wore a jail jumpsuit. His ankles and wrists were shackled. His gray and strawberry blond hair was closely cropped. But there was no sign of a head injury. Not even a Band-Aid.

