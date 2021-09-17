CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

32-year-old woman ejected from SUV during crash in Fayetteville dies from injuries

 9 days ago

A 32-year-old woman was ejected from her SUV during a crash early Friday morning in Fayetteville and died.

According to police, Maranda Nutter was driving north on Murchison Road near Langdon Street around 12:20 a.m. in a 2013 Toyota SUV when another car, driven by a 33-year-old man, made a left turn into the side of her vehicle. The impact caused Nutter's SUV to hit the curb and overturn.

At that point, Nutter was ejected.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

