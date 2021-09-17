CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Lovell L.C. Holley

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 9 days ago
Lovell L.C. Holley, age 85, of Henrico, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Lovell was born May 4, 1936.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Holley. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Walker and Kenneth Holley; grandchildren, Robert Ridenour II, Holly Walker, Megan Walker, Redmond Walker, Bethany Anthony and Benjamin Holley; great-grandchildren, Christina Walker, Cali Cook, Levi Crawley, Avery Anthony and Elle Holley; twin sister, Vernell Reynolds; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Lovell was a typist for 40 years working for PEAT, Marwick, and Mitchell CPA. She was a member of Fort Lee Baptist Church. Lovell enjoyed spending time with her family and was active with her church.

A funeral service for Lovell will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Lee Baptist Church, 2727 Charles City Road, Richmond, Virginia 23231. Following the funeral service will be an interment at 3:00 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Virginia 23150.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenRichmond.com for the Holley family.

ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

