Richmond, VA

Obituary – Judith Beasley Crank

By Citizen Staff
 9 days ago
Crank, Judith “Judy” Beasley, 90, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home Monday, September 6, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, John Cochran Crank; her children, Leigh Crank Perry, John Cochran Crank, Jr. (Laura), David Murray Crank and Andrew Ervin Crank (Laurie); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary Wright Beasley and Raymond Ervin Beasley; and her sister, Paige Beasley Buckner.

Born in Barton Heights, Judy was a graduate of John Marshall High School and Lynchburg College. She was an elementary school teacher in Arlington and Richmond before starting a family. Judy volunteered at her children’ schools, and after her youngest went to college, she began working at the family business, Henrico Furniture. She was a 25-year member of the Jahnke Road Woman’s Club and served on its board in many capacities. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed researching her family genealogy. Judy was a founding member of Bon Air Christian Church and served as the church librarian and Sunday School Superintendent for many years.

Above all else, Judy loved her husband, John and their family. She was very close to her four children and was very active in the lives of her eight grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special and warm thanks to all the healthcare givers who over the last two years have helped make their mother’s life as comfortable and enjoyable as it was.

A memorial service with interment in Hollywood Cemetery will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hollywood Cemetery Foundation.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico, VA
