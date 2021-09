Fall clouds will hover over Portland into Sunday afternoon before the city potentially sees rain in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will peak between 70 and 75 degrees Sunday on what could be the warmest day of the week, forecasters predicted. Temperatures are predicted to drop into the mid-60s on Monday, but could jump back into the 70s by the weekend, according to forecasters.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO