Obituary – Winifred Perkins Jones

Winifred Perkins Jones, 84, of Richmond, passed away September 13, 2021 at the Lakewood Manor Assisted Living Center. Winnie was the daughter of the late, Roy Eugene Perkins and Lucille P. Perkins of Kents Store, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Donald Lee Jones. She is survived by her two sons, Trent Lee Jones and his partner, Jason Hill, of Richmond and Stephen Earl Jones and his wife, Roya Tavakoli of Chantilly; two sisters, Jean P. Garner of Charlottesville, VA and Sally P. Klotz of Fredericksburg, VA.

She grew up in the farming community of Fluvanna County. She graduated from James Madison University in 1959 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education and later taught elementary education in Henrico Schools for a few years. After her children were born she was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.

She thrived when doing charitable work and when she was doing for others. She was a member of Tri-Club Women’s Club where she was the president, held various offices in the club and was also the chair of the Colony Cotillion for many years that taught young teenagers of Richmond social etiquette and dancing. She and her husband were members of Hermitage Country Club where she played in the women’s golf group for several years. She enjoyed playing card games such as Bridge, Bunco and Canasta. She was a member of Derbyshire Baptist Church for 45 years.

Interment will be private at the Westhampton Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Henrico Christmas Mother or the Richmond Animal League.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodyFuneralhomeparham.com for the Jones Family.

missing or outdated ad config