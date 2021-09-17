Raw numbers don’t tell the whole story of Oregon Ducks pass defense early in 2021

The Oregon Ducks are the nation’s No. 3 football team and are on pace to sign the Pac-12 Conference’s top recruiting class for the fourth year in a row. But even among those loft heights, the 2023 recruiting cycle appears to be set to become the best in program history, as elite prospects from all over the country are expressing heavy interest in visiting Eugene and possibly becoming part of the next flock of Ducks.

EUGENE, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO