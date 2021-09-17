CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Raw numbers don’t tell the whole story of Oregon Ducks pass defense early in 2021

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — Oregon’s pass defense numbers are gross through the first two games, but the small sample size, against two explosive offenses, doesn’t tell the whole story. The No. 4 Ducks enter Saturday’s game (4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network) against Stony Brook ranked 127th nationally in pass defense (391 yards allowed per game) after giving up 484 yards through the air in last week’s win at Ohio State.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

No. 3 Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites at Stanford

EUGENE — Oregon is a touchdown favorite against Stanford. The No. 3 Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) opened as eight-point favorites against the Cardinal (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12) Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ABC) in an early line posted to VegasInsider.com. Oregon trails the all-time series 34-49-1, but leads 13-7 over the last...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jaden Rashada, 2023 Under Armour All-American quarterback, receives Oregon Ducks offer during visit

The Oregon Ducks are the nation’s No. 3 football team and are on pace to sign the Pac-12 Conference’s top recruiting class for the fourth year in a row. But even among those loft heights, the 2023 recruiting cycle appears to be set to become the best in program history, as elite prospects from all over the country are expressing heavy interest in visiting Eugene and possibly becoming part of the next flock of Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux returns, leaves game against Arizona but didn’t re-aggravate ankle injury, Mario Cristobal says

EUGENE — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux returned after missing the past two-plus games with a left ankle sprain and then left Saturday’s game before halftime after appearing to land awkwardly at the end of a play. But the star edge rusher didn’t re-aggravate the injury, according to Mario Cristobal. Thibodeaux didn’t...
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona lost to Oregon

EUGENE — Arizona lost to No. 3 Oregon, 41-19, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Jedd Fisch recapped the Wildcats’ first Pac-12 loss and 16th straight loss overall. Below is a transcript from Fisch’s postgame press conference. JEDD FISCH. Our guys came out today and there was a lot of good...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Deruyter
The Oregonian

What Mario Cristobal said after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona

EUGENE — No. 3 Oregon beat Arizona, 41-19, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Mario Cristobal recapped the Ducks’ first Pac-12 win. Below are live updates from Cristobal’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow. MARIO CRISTOBAL. -- Felt started to get momentum up 24-7 in second quarter. -- “Third...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Live updates: No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Arizona Wildcats

EUGENE — We are live from Autzen Stadium for the Pac-12 opener between No. 3 Oregon and Arizona. The Ducks are 30-point favorites. Refresh this page to follow live updates from tonight’s game. 4th QUARTER: OREGON 41, ARIZONA 19 - 6:28. -- -- Pass for 12. Run for 5 and...
NFL
The Oregonian

Tetairoa McMillan, Oregon Ducks wide receiver pledge, scores 3 touchdowns in 1st quarter of Servite’s win

The hype surrounding 247Sports four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan couldn’t get much higher entering his senior season, but he’s finding a way to raise the ball. Rated the nation’s No. 27 overall prospect, McMillan won The Opening Finals MVP this summer, an award given to the top performance at unquestionably the most competitive multi-day prospect camp in the country.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Fresno State#American Football#Pac 12 Network#Osu#Ohio State#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State knock off No. 25 Kansas State 31-20

Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday night. Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown as Oklahoma State’s defense stifled Kansas State’s potential comeback attempt.
KANSAS STATE
The Oregonian

TJ Pledger, Utah Utes rally for 24-13 win over Washington State

TJ Pledger rushed for 117 yards and the go-ahead touchdown as Utah came from behind to beat Washington State 24-13 on Saturday afternoon in the Utes’ Pac-12 opener. Pledger, a transfer from Oklahoma who only had 11 yards coming into the game, ran 20 yards for a touchdown with 4:53 to play. Then Clark Phillips took an interception 54 yards for a score to clinch it with 2:19 remaining.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
60K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy