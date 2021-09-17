Dolphins' Will Fuller out at least for Bills game with personal issue

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller missed the season-opening win over the New England Patriots last Sunday while serving a suspension due to an alleged violation of the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

It's now unclear if he'll ever suit up for the club.

According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed Friday that Fuller won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to an unspecified personal matter. Fuller was absent from practice Thursday for the same reason.

"I’ve had multiple conversations with him over the last couple of days. He’s definitely dealing with a personal issue," Flores explained. "We support Will and we’ll take it one day at a time."

Additionally, Flores wouldn't say if he expects Fuller to return at any point during the season.

"Things arise in our lives. That’s kind of what he’s dealing with right now," Flores continued. "He has our support. He has my support. And is it a surprise? Things happen. They happen and they’re not part of your normal everyday — yeah it’s a surprise from that standpoint. But, we deal with it. And he’s dealing with it and we’ll support him. Just make our adjustments as a team, play without him, and move forward."

Fuller put pen to paper on a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dolphins in March after he tallied 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns across 11 games with the Houston Texans last season before he was banned. Houston used a first-round draft pick to acquire Fuller in 2016, and he spent the previous five campaigns with that organization.