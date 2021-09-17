CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason REVOK Invites You to "Stare into the Abyss"

hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibition opening at Library Street Collective. Jason REVOK is set to unveil a new exhibition titled, “Stare into the Abyss” at Library Street Collective. The show is the latest in a steady partnership with the Detroit-based gallery, which recently saw REVOK create one-of-a-kind assemblage artwork with proceeds benefiting the Innocence Project.

hypebeast.com

whatzup.com

Snoopy and friends invite you to PFW

Ian Capuyan plays Snoopy and Sarah Hobson plays Woodstock in The World According to Snoopy. Photo by James Whitcraft. Tags: #Snoopy, #Peanuts, #WilliamsTheatre, #Pfw, #TheWorldAccordingtoSnoopy. Whatzup Features Writer. September 22, 2021. Charles Schulz’ Peanuts gang has been part of the fabric of our society since it first appeared in newspapers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hypebeast.com

Robert McNally Exhibits "Metawürst" at KOENIG2 by Robby Greif Gallery

Step into the McNally metaverse. Multi-faceted artist Robert McNally presents his first ever solo exhibition “Metawurst” at Austria’s Koenig2 by Robby Greif Gallery as part of Vienna Art Week. “Metawurst” plays on the theme of the metaverse – which for those unfamiliar with the phrase, conceptualizes virtual worlds and augmented...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Fred Tschida Enchants the Eye With His Kinetic Neon Sculptures

The artist will unveil a new exhibition at The Art House and Neon Workshops. The Art House and Neon Workshops will unveil a luminous new exhibition by artist, Fred Tschida. As a pioneer in the field, Tschida took a craft that was largely attributed to signage and wayfinding and turned it into a movement and fully-fledged art form.
VISUAL ART
The FADER

Kurtis Wells finds hope at the end of tunnel on “Abyss”

Berlin-based artist Kurtis Wells is looking to switch things up in life on "Abyss," his playful and pained new singe. "I think I need a change. Too much of the same things," he sings over spacey synths. "I'm going insane." It's a dark song wrapped in a bright wrapper, a catchy melody and slick electric guitars masking the exposed emotions in the middle.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Almine Rech Has Released an Explorative New Book on Artist Chloe Wise

A 432-page volume with a velvety soft cover. Chloe Wise is a Canadian artist who is known for her wry sense of humor and stylized portraiture that comments on the intersection of the ordinary and excesses of contemporary life. As a consistent exhibitor at Almine Rech, the gallery has published a new book on the New York-based artist, entitled Second Nature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sunset.com

‘Bridgerton’ Fans: You’re Invited to the Event of the Season

Come one come all, to the Bridgerton ball. Her Majesty requires your presence for the spring season. The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is coming to Los Angeles in March 2022. Come one come all, to the Bridgerton ball. Her Majesty requires your presence for the spring season. The Queen’s...
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

"You need to be able to stare into the abyss": Transylvania's Dordeduh make peace with their past

"I should not be making music anymore,” says Dordeduh frontman Edmond ‘Hupogrammos’ Karban. “I’ve had my time. I’ve played the greatest festivals in Europe, I was in Romania’s first black metal band, and the first metal band from the country to sign to an international label. I could easily lay down my guitar and say I did my thing. And yet this is an album that I still felt I had to make.”
ROCK MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
districtchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
BEAUTY & FASHION

