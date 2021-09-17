OPINION: Nicholas was a minor threat, but all our prep was still valid
Southeast Texans sometimes have a strange relationship with tropical storms as they’re bearing down on us. On the one hand, we are properly concerned — even fearful — of what might happen. But then, when the storm mostly misses us or causes light damage, some of us feel … let down. They think that all their preparation was in vain, and they might be more inclined to skip their precautions next time.www.beaumontenterprise.com
