Orange, TX

OPINION: Nicholas was a minor threat, but all our prep was still valid

Beaumont Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoutheast Texans sometimes have a strange relationship with tropical storms as they’re bearing down on us. On the one hand, we are properly concerned — even fearful — of what might happen. But then, when the storm mostly misses us or causes light damage, some of us feel … let down. They think that all their preparation was in vain, and they might be more inclined to skip their precautions next time.

