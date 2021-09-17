CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Star Pass-Rusher Za'Darius Smith is Heading to Injured Reserve

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZa’Darius Smith has been a menace since signing with the Packers in 2019. Green Bay is putting its top pass-rusher on injured reserve because of a back injury. It isn’t a new injury for Smith, who has been nursing it since the start of training camp. But after playing just 18 snaps in the Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Saints, Green Bay has made the decision to shut down Smith for the time being, get him healthy, and in a place where he can be helpful for longer spurts than an 18-play appearance.

