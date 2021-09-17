Andrelton Simmons will miss Twins' series in Toronto; Nick Vincent called up from St. Paul
TORONTO — The Twins will be without shortstop Andrelton Simmons for their three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Simmons was placed on the restricted list before today's game. A native of Curacao, he is having visa issues entering Canada. Simmons is seeking permanent residency in the U.S., and by entering Canada, his application process would be reset, a major league source confirmed.www.startribune.com
