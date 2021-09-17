Three Big Things: Vikings Week

Line: Cardinals -3.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Vikings at State Farm Stadium:. This is a matchup that's happened a few times, but of course, that was when Hopkins was a Texan and Patrick Peterson was a Cardinal. The two got to be teammates for a season, and now, the Vikings bring in their most high-profile free-agent signing when Peterson returns to State Farm Stadium. We will see if Peterson sticks with Hopkins the whole game, as he would have back in the day when the two met previously. Hopkins is coming off a very good two-touchdown opener. The Vikings' defense as a whole did not play the way it wanted. You know Peterson would love to make an impact in his game, with a huge play or two. Nuk is going to want to show out too. Fascinating to watch.