LeVar Burton doesn't want to host 'Jeopardy!' anyway, thankyouverymuch
The search for Alex Trebek's replacement as Jeopardy! host has been... chaotic, to put it lightly. The gameshow auditioned a whole slew of potential quizmasters, including G.O.A.T. champion Ken Jennings, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Reading Rainbow legend LeVar Burton. Jeopardy! didn't seem to care what fans wanted (ahem, Burton) and named its former executive producer Mike Richards as permanent host. But since he has a well-documented history of saying sexist, racist and generally bad things, all recorded for posterity on his own podcast, his tenure was short-lived. Richards was ousted from that gig as well as his EP position, and Jeopardy! announced that Jennings and Mayim Bialik would tag-team hosting duties through the end of the year.www.mic.com
