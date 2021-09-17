LeVar Burton doesn't want to host 'Jeopardy!' anyway, thankyouverymuch

Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show that going through the Jeopardy!-hosting process made him realize that the job isn't for him. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” said Burton. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, OK, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, ‘Well, so what do you want this to really look like?’ If it doesn’t include Jeopardy! I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.” Burton also hinted he may have another game show in the works, without going into detail. “I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy!" he said. "But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I’m thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we’re trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO