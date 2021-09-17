Vikings DE to miss Cardinals game with concussion because of a deer
We’ve seen a lot of wild athlete injury stories that made people miss games over the years. Sammy Sosa sneezed and sprained a ligament in his back. Joba Chamberlain suffered an ankle injury after jumping on a trampoline. Pitcher Joel Zumaya hurt his wrist playing too much Guitar Hero. Soccer player Kirk Broadfoot scalded his face when an egg exploded in his face. Who can forget catcher Brent Mayne who suffered back spasms after looking both ways before crossing the street? And what about Lionel Simmons, who developed tendinitis trying to set a high score on Nintendo Game Boy.thecomeback.com
