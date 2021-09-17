Snapchat is getting an Among Us clone from Zynga

The demand for gaming was accelerated by COVID-19 pandemic-led remote lifestyles last year. And while the economy’s reopening this year has been shifting people’s recreational focus to outdoor activities, the increasing availability of cloud gaming should continue driving the industry’s growth. So, Gaming giants Electronic Arts (EA) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out. Electronic Arts Inc . (NASDAQ:EA) in Redwood (NYSE:RWT) City, Calif., develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres. In comparison, Zynga Inc . (ZNGA), in San Francisco, provides social game services internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services on mobile platforms, social networking platforms, and personal computer consoles.
