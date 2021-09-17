CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapchat is getting an Among Us clone from Zynga

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZynga is bringing a social deception game called ReVamp to Snapchat’s games platform “soon,” the developer announced on Friday. ReVamp, clearly inspired by the popularity of games like Among Us, is a real-time multiplayer game where players try to find the vampire among... them. Players in ReVamp “aim to reveal...

