CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks Late Inning Bullpen Meltdowns

By Jack Sommers
azsnakepit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all talked about the bullpen issues for the Diamondbacks ad nauseam. Most of us intuitively know that the relievers have been the main culprits in contributing to late inning losses, or close games turning into blowouts. The hitting and defense have played a role too. But I wanted to highlight some simple to understand stats that really show pretty clearly just how horribly relievers have performed when they were needed most.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasydata.com

Arizona Diamondbacks Roster

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte isn't starting for a Friday matchup with the Houston Astros and right-hander Brandon Bielak. The veteran is batting .323 with a .384 on-base percentage, 12 home runs, and a stolen base in 315 plate appearances this season. He'll get the day off with Jake McCarthy hitting ninth and starting in center field instead. In 33 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, McCarthy is hitting .214 with a .313 on-base percentage and a stolen base. You're probably better off looking elsewhere for streaming help on Friday.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Insights on Diamondback Relief Pitchers

Relievers had half-life of one year. In February 2019, Jim McLennan wrote about the 20 Diamondbacks relievers. If we assume a half-life of one year, that would predict 10 of them would remain in February 2020, 5 would remain in February 2021, and 2.5 would remain in February 2022. The half-life assumption seems accurate because in February 2022, at most two pitchers (Ginkel and Crichton) will remain.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Devenski
Person
Stefan Crichton
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Mike Hazen
Person
Tyler Clippard
Person
Joakim Soria
azsnakepit.com

Series Preview #49: Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks

At 77-70 the Atlanta Braves are clinging to a two game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. It’s been an up and down season for the Braves. Languishing around .500 for the first first half of the season, they battled numerous injuries to their rotation and the loss of Marcel Ozuna due to a finger injury and then off field domestic abuse issuess. Then just before the all star break in what seemed like a devastating blow to their division chances, they lost Ronald Acuna Jr for the season with a torn ACL.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 9/21: Brave to ask

[D’backs.com] ‘It fell apart’: Mejía falters in home debut - Making his sixth career MLB start, Humberto Mejía took the mound at Chase Field for the first time on Monday night. The 24-year-old right-hander will hope to pitch here many more times, as he aims to secure a permanent spot in the D-backs’ rotation in the future. However, Mejía’s Arizona home debut didn’t go nearly as well as his previous Major League outings. But it was still a valuable learning experience for him at this stage in his young career. Although Mejía showed glimpses of what could make him a talented big league pitcher, his night took a sharp turn in the middle innings, ending after he had allowed six runs in four-plus frames in the D-backs’ 11-4 loss to the Braves. Mejía gave up eight hits and walked two while striking out four.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Original 6 Starting Pitchers

On March 31st of this year I published an article Breaking Down The Diamondbacks Rotation. In that article I expressed a lot of concern about how badly the rotation projected. Early in the year we had some debates about which part of the pitching staff was trending worse, the rotation or the bullpen, and clearly the bullpen “won out” in those discussions. However the overall concerns turned out to be correct, and in some cases pretty accurate.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves roll with bullpen game for Tuesday’s matchup against the Diamondbacks

After a big win in Monday’s series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to three-straight wins when they continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With Monday’s win, the Braves trimmed their magic number to clinch the NL East to 11. They will enter play Tuesday with a three-game cushion over the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Dbacks#Nl#K#Home#Era#Fip#Greenland
azsnakepit.com

Series Preview # 50 : Diamondbacks vs Dodgers & The Wizard Returns

I sat on my bench thinking masks were rare before they became cool before they became delightfully diverse. Mask on, mask off, mask on, mask off. Social distancing goes on and on and on. As my mind clears, I arrive at a soft mental quiet. The vibration in the wind...
MLB
azsnakepit.com

The BASES Stories Podcast Presents: The 2011 Arizona Diamondback’s Season

A year that saw the Arizona Diamondbacks take the NL West by 8 games. Manager Kirk Gibson preached grit and old school thought, something most D-backs fans loved if not for the results, but also for the day to day excitement the team displayed. Plus there was the plunkings. 2011 was also the year our (former) personal Lord & Savior, Paul Goldschmidt was revealed to us. Goldy quickly became a fan favorite especially in the 2011 post season series vs. The Brewers when he smacked that MASSIVE grand slam. There is so much to reminisce on when it comes to the 2011 Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 4: Turambar’s Last 2021 Recap

Record: 49-105. Pace: 52-110. Change on 2004: +2. My last recap of the season folks. At long last. Castellanos starts out the night pitching a bit rocky; allowing a single and then a walk to start things outs. Lucky for him the baseball gods are kind tonight and a Trea Turner double play ball followed by a Muncy fly out ends the threat. Yay.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 9/26: The Serpents

[Arizona Sports] Ketel Marte, Carson Kelly homer to lead D-backs past Dodgers 7-2 - Ketel Marte and Carson Kelly homered early off Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen pitched one-run ball for six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks kept the Los Angeles Dodgers from reaching 100 wins by beating them 7-2 on Saturday night. The Dodgers (99-56) remain behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West race. The second-place team will host the NL wild-card game on Oct. 6, likely against the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 15 consecutive games. Gallen (3-10), who hadn’t won since Aug. 26 against Philadelphia, struck out six in the first two innings. Marte, who finished with three of the Diamondbacks’ nine hits, homered to left field on Kershaw’s first pitch. Kelly led off the second inning with a drive into the Arizona bullpen in left. Each batter got his 13th home run of the season for the Diamondbacks, tied for the major league lead with 105 losses and just 2-8 in their previous 10 games.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy