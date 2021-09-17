CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Moore Shares Throwback First Day of School Photo of Her 2 Kids: 'Always Be My Babies'

By Georgia Slater
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulianne Moore is feeling nostalgic as her now-adult children head back to school. On Thursday, the Dear Evan Hansen actress, 60, shared a throwback photo of her kids Caleb Freundlich, 23, and Liv Freundlich, 19, from one of their early first days of school. The adorable picture features Liv and...

