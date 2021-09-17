Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 17-21

Greetings, Guardians. Hope you’re doing great. This week, Xur is hanging out at the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Read on to see what’s in stock. Merciless, an Exotic Fusion Rifle, has a bit of a history in this game. Once one of the best weapons you could be using for endgame PvE content, its star has fallen considerably, to the point where it’s now… still pretty good at clearing enemies, but outclassed. Conserve Momentum, Merciless’ Exotic Perk, shines against bosses and yellow mobs, lowering the charge time every time it doesn’t kill its target. Honestly, I still consider Merciless worth the pickup. It’s a fun gun to fire, and is still capable of massacring anything you point it at.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO