After Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman gave testimonies at a Sept. 15 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI's mishandling of their investigation into Larry Nassar abuse allegations, the floor opened up for questioning. A powerful moment came when Chairman Dick Durbin asked the four survivors and gymnasts what they would say to other young athletes who may be suffering in silence, unsure of whether they should speak out. Raisman and Maroney, teammates on the Fierce Five 2012 Olympic squad, took this question in full stride with a crucial message: they believe survivors and they encourage them, if and when possible, to come forward.

