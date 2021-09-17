CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met to Deaccession $1 Million Worth of Prints and Photos to Make Ends Meet

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is to sell 219 prints and photographs to make up for a $150 million budget shortfall caused by the continuing Covid-19 crisis, according to Artnet News. Auction house Christie’s will handle the sale. The works, all duplicates of those in the Met’s collection, will be made available in three tranches beginning September 24, when a raft of Civil War photographs hit the block. The sale is expected to generate roughly $900,000 to $1.4 million and includes works by Robert Frank, Roy Lichtenstein, and Frank Stella. The museum confirmed that private dealer Tobias Meyer, a former star auctioneer at Sotheby’s, is advising the institution on the sale.

