Met to Deaccession $1 Million Worth of Prints and Photos to Make Ends Meet

THIS SUMMER IN PARIS, two museums installed versions of the same artworks—eighteenth-century French tapestries from a royal series known as the “Nouvelle Indes” (New Indies)—to tell very different stories about European legacies of race, slavery, and colonialism. One version hangs in the lavish period rooms of the new Hôtel de la Marine in the Place de la Concorde, while another was part of an exhibition devoted to the forty-two-year-old Congolese artist Sammy Baloji at the École des Beaux-Arts. Despite the fact that both sets of hangings came from the Mobilier National and were on view only a short walk across the Seine from each other, no one seems to have noticed the coincidence. Considered together, however, they raise important questions about the role of artists and museums in reconstructing the past and making it relevant for the present.

MUSEUMS ・ 4 DAYS AGO