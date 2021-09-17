Best Phone Accessories in 2021

In Touch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Cell Phone Accessories in 2021

When it comes to purchasing cell phone accessories, the possibilities are endless. At times, trying to decide which accessories you need or want can be overwhelming.

Quality, usefulness, and reliability are all qualities that should be considered when shopping for a cell phone accessory. Items range in price from $1 to 100s of dollars, so narrowing down the features most important to you upfront will help to hone in on the best cell phone accessories for you right now. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites to get you started.

The Best Overall Cell Phone Accessory: Adonit Snap2

Price: $34.99

Battery Life: 7 hours of continuous use

Type: Stylus/phone remote control

The Adonit Snap2 stylus is the accessory you never knew you needed. One part stylus, one part camera remote, this small magnetic stylus goes with you and your phone wherever you are. The Adonit Snap2 has a sleek stylus design with a fine point 1.9 mm tip and, unlike most stylus pens, it’s flat instead of round — this helps it lays flat when magnetically attached to your phone.

This stylus also has a secret: it can be connected via Bluetooth to your phone and used as a remote to operate the camera remotely — like a modern-day selfie stick! This stylus pen is two products for the price of one and can help take your phone and art to new levels.

The Best Cell Phone Accessory for Phone Protection: Lifeproof FRE Case

Price: $89.99

Models: iPhone models 6 and newer

Waterproof/Water-resistant: Yes up to 6 meters

Screen: Full-screen protection

Weight: 1.71 ounces

The Lifeproof FRE Case does just what the name suggests: protects your phone while you live your life freely. Whether you’re skydiving or snorkeling, this case offers complete protection from dirt, dust, snow, water and even drops of up to 6 feet.

The FRE case is available for iPhone models 6 and up and comes in a variety of colors to fit your lifestyle!

The Best Cell Phone Accessory to Give as a Gift: Riki Skinny Mirror

Price: $195

Battery Life: 4-6 hours

Screen: HD Daylight LED-lit

Weight: 1.5 pounds

This amazing little selfie mirror is well-lit so that you can apply your makeup perfectly, even on the go! Connect your phone to create endless Youtube tutorials or TikToks, or use the built-in Bluetooth feature to take hands-free selfies. If you don’t keep it for yourself, these handy mirrors also make for great gifts to friends on the holidays.

The Best Cell Phone Accessory for Taking Selfies: Andoer Selfie Stick

Price: 19.99

Sizes: 7.7 inches folded, 31.5 inches extended

Weight: 5.99 ounces

Who says you can’t enjoy professional photography with a selfie stick? The Andoer retractable selfie stick is an excellent cell phone accessory for amateurs and professionals alike. Folding into just under 8 inches in length, this portable stick can fit in your carry-on bag or even your pocket so you’re ready to snap pics at any time.

The Andoer Selfie Stick expands to nearly 32 inches long so that you can take selfies with expansive backgrounds or use it to stretch out and capture wide landscapes. It even expands into a tripod and includes a remote for hands-free image capturing — a true powerhouse for such a small device.

The Best Cell Phone Accessory for Easy Video Viewing: Mindsky Phone Ring Holder Finger Kickstand

Price: $13.79

Weight: 1.6 ounces

The Mindsky Phone Ring Holder boasts a 3-in-1 design — a kickstand for easy video viewing or video chatting, a finger holder and a magnet to attach to a car and bike mount. It comes in three beautiful colors and also doubles as a mini selfie stick.

The phone ring magnet adheres to any magnetic mounting device, but as a bonus, it also comes with one. Powerful enough to hold up a large tablet but attractive enough to have on your phone every day, this kickstand is the best device you can buy for video viewing and much more.

The Best Cell Phone Accessory for on-the-go Charging: Aukey Wireless Power Bank

Price: $34.99

Type: USB port and wireless qi charging

There are power banks and there are wireless chargers, but so rarely are the two combined into one awesome portable device. Aukey has solved this problem with their Wireless Power Bank. Charge it up with the micro USB cable and take it on the go so your devices can get some extra juice when they need it.

This device wirelessly charges any of your devices with Qi wireless charging capability. It also has USB charging capabilities so you can charge multiple devices at once at lightning speeds.

The Best Cell Phone Accessory for Carrying Stuff: Biajiya RFID Wallet Phone Card Holder

Price: $9.99

There are plenty of adhesive cell phone card holders available on the market, but the Biajiya Wallet Phone Card Holder boasts RFID protection for your debit and credit cards to prevent someone from stealing your information. It also has a finger ring so you can easily hold onto your phone and your cards on the go.

The Biajiya wallet comes in multiple colors and has two separate slots to conveniently carry your ID and multiple cards.

Which Cell Phone Accessories are best for your Life & Style?

There’s no shortage of available cell phone accessories to fit your life. All of the items on this list offer multiple functions so that you can worry about them less and enjoy life more. When it comes to deciding which accessories to buy, choose the ones that fit your style and budget and give you the freedom to live your life to the fullest in style.