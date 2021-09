JuJu Smith-Schuster could be with another team next year, signing a one-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2021 season. However, it's also possible that Ben Roethlisberger could be on his way out after being with the team since 2004. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Smith-Schuster, who shared his thoughts on if Roethlisberger will be with the team in 2022.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO