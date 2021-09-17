CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

LBMA suspends Kyrgyz gold refinery over responsible sourcing failures

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it had suspended its accreditation of a gold refinery in Kyrgyzstan for failing to meet its responsible sourcing standards.

The LBMA said in June it had begun a review of the refiner, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, “in response to issues concerning delivery and the potential for fraud.”

It gave no further details in that statement or on Friday.

Kyrgyzaltyn is embroiled in a dispute with Canadian miner Centerra Gold, whose Kumtor gold mine was seized by the Kyrgyz government in May.

Centerra has accused Kyrgyzaltyn, which is state-owned and is Centerra’s largest shareholder, of involvement in the seizure and said it tried to make fraudulent payments.

Kyrgyzaltyn has denied wrongdoing. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside business hours.

The loss of accreditation will restrict Kyrgyzaltyn’s access to the mainstream market because major banks that dominate precious metals trading tend to handle only metal from refineries on the LBMA’s “good delivery” list.

“With effect from today, 17 September 2021, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC has been suspended from the LBMA Good Delivery List for failing to meet the requirements of the Responsible Sourcing Programme,” the LBMA said in a statement.

“All production from the refinery will no longer be accepted as Good Delivery from this date,” it said.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerquenews.net

Brazil suspends meat deliveries to Saudi Arabia over Mad Cow concerns

BRASILIA, Brazil: Brazil's Agriculture Ministry announced that beef imports from some Brazilian meatpackers were suspended by Saudi Arabia after the South American country discovered two cases of mad cow disease earlier this month in meat intended for export. The suspension, which began on 6th September, covers five slaughterhouses in the...
AGRICULTURE
spglobal.com

Market for responsibly sourced gas begins to take root, stakeholders say

A growing number of natural gas producers have committed to certifying that their production meets methane emissions limits and other ESG standards in 2021. Responsibly sourced natural gas is gaining support among shale producers, although it could be some time before a mature market develops for certified gas supply, according to panelists at the LDC Gas Forums' Mid-Continent Forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
casinonewsdaily.com

Lottoland Hit with UKGC Fine over AML, Responsible Gambling Failures

EU Lotto, the operator of Lottoland’s UK-facing website, has been slapped with a £760,000 fine by the UK Gambling Commission over a series of social responsibility and money laundering failings. The operator is also set to undergo extensive independent auditing after the regulatory agency spotted deficiencies in its responsible gambling...
GAMBLING
marcellusdrilling.com

Market for “Responsibly Sourced” NatGas Still in Early Stages

LDC Forums held its Mid-Continent Forum (in person!) in Chicago earlier this week. One of the hot topics of discussion was ESG (environmental, social, governance) and RSG (responsibly sourced natural gas). We’re not big fans of either ESG or RSG, but hey, what do we know? At any rate, you can’t miss all the chatter about ESG/RSG over the past six months or so. Everyone (and we mean everyone) in the oil and gas industry seems to have gotten the ESG/RSG religion. So we found it interesting that members of a pro-ESG/RSG panel said, “it could be some time before a mature market develops for certified gas supply.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Refinery#Kyrgyz#Canadian#Kumtor
The Guardian

Football Index: Gambling Commission and FCA criticised over failure to act

An independent review of the regulation of the failed betting site Football Index – the self-styled “football stock market” – has heavily criticised the actions and attitude of both the Gambling Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) before FI’s collapse in March, which left at least £90m of users’ stakes trapped in the platform.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
wincountry.com

Over 60 S.Korean crypto exchanges set to suspend services next week

SEOUL (Reuters) – More than 60 cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea must notify customers of a partial or full suspension of trading by Friday midnight, a week before a new regulation comes into effect. To continue operating, exchanges must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit by Sept. 24, providing a...
MARKETS
NBC News

Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves U.S. charges

NEW YORK — Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges have been released from prison and flown out of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, hours after a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies resolved criminal charges against her in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.
WORLD
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy