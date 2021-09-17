WNC residents receive hot food waivers in wake of TS Fred

In the six years that I have lived in the Texarkana area, so many changes have been made to the downtown area and surrounding communities. What was once a feeling of uneasiness traveling to downtown, has been replaced with feelings of hopefulness and excitement at seeing the historical buildings and architecture come back to life with new businesses and enthusiasm. New restaurants, buildings, painting structures, and tearing down condemned buildings that once lined our streets are gone, changed and improved. The changes that have been made to improve the Texarkana area has community members and travelers visiting the Texarkana area in awe of the change and improvement of the Texarkana pride that still stands. From the outside looking into the Texarkana area, it’s clear that a revitalization has occurred in the hearts and communities around the area.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO