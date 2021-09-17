CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

WNC residents receive hot food waivers in wake of TS Fred

By Sydney Broadus
wspa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Western counties in North Carolina will temporarily be able to buy hot food with their EBT cards. Between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30, residents of Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties who receive Food and Nutrition Services will receive a hot food wavier as a result of Tropical Strom Fred.

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnctimes.com

Temporary Hot Food Waiver Approved for NC Food and Nutrition Services Recipients in 3 Counties Impacted by Tropical Storm Fred

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved North Carolina’s request for a hot food waiver for Food and Nutrition Services recipients in three western counties that experienced widespread damage due to Tropical Storm Fred. This waiver allows Food and Nutrition...
LIFESTYLE
haverford.edu

Hot Food Cook - Dining Center

Prepares entrees, soups and side dishes for meals:. Pre-checks the production sheet to ensure that all items, in correct quantity and quality, are available for the meal. May be required to instruct swing cook, and/or direct general kitchen workers and student. Checks equipment to ensure it is available, clean and...
HAVERFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Hickory Daily Record

Ministry receives Food Lions Feeds grant

HICKORY —Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) announces receipt of a $4,000 grant from the Foundation for the Carolinas and the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. GHCCM’s goal is to provide hope, help, and healing for all. To accomplish this goal GHCCM helps through services provided by one of its...
HICKORY, NC
wgno.com

Hammond attorneys give back with hot food and gas cards

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys offered another kind of hurricane relief on Friday — $25 gas cards along with hot meals in Hammond. Meals were provided by the Kolache Kitchen. The volunteers say it’s important to give — even if you’re going through a hard time yourself.
HAMMOND, LA
KCBY

Douglas County receives large supply of PPE for residents, businesses

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners recently received a large supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) for Douglas County residents and businesses through a partnership program with Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board (SOWIB), the County said in a news release. The supply of PPE included 5,022 boxes...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Food#Wnc#Restaurants#Nutrition#Food Drink#Wspa#Western#Ebt
myarklamiss.com

Northeast Louisiana Food Bank receives food truck to serve those in need

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Darden Restaurant company is combatting food insecurity by donating refrigerated trucks to feeding America. Director of the food bank Jean Toth says the truck will be very beneficial to their operation. Jean Toth, “As a small foodbank this is really an impactful gift for us. We’re hoping that this...
txktoday.com

Wake Village Circle Receives Much Needed Facelift

In the six years that I have lived in the Texarkana area, so many changes have been made to the downtown area and surrounding communities. What was once a feeling of uneasiness traveling to downtown, has been replaced with feelings of hopefulness and excitement at seeing the historical buildings and architecture come back to life with new businesses and enthusiasm. New restaurants, buildings, painting structures, and tearing down condemned buildings that once lined our streets are gone, changed and improved. The changes that have been made to improve the Texarkana area has community members and travelers visiting the Texarkana area in awe of the change and improvement of the Texarkana pride that still stands. From the outside looking into the Texarkana area, it’s clear that a revitalization has occurred in the hearts and communities around the area.
TEXARKANA, TX
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE PPE, NOW AVAILABLE FOR RESIDENTS, WORKPLACES

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have received a large supply of personal protective equipment for local businesses and residents through a partnership program with the Southern Oregon Workforce Investment Board. A release said the supply included 250,000 face masks, and 3,800 packages of sanitizing handwipes. They have been distributed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
manchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire Food Bank receives donation of 15,000 pounds of food

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Tyson Food and Walmart joined with Feeding America to donate 15,000 pounds of food to New Hampshire Food Bank. This donation equates to approximately 12,500 meals for the one in nine New Hampshire residents who are food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from.
MANCHESTER, NH
wfav951.com

States With the Most Residents Facing Food Scarcity

The COVID-19 pandemic created economic hardship for millions of Americans. With the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate spiked to 14.8%, and while many jobs quickly returned, millions of workers—many of whom previously worked in lower-wage positions—are still unable to find work or have dropped out of the workforce. Despite robust government efforts to provide relief to households, many families have struggled to meet their basic needs throughout the pandemic, with more ripple effects possible as a result.
ECONOMY
weareiowa.com

Food Bank of Iowa CEO/President on the success of "Chopped: Hot Dish Edition"

Michelle Book, CEO/President Food Bank of Iowa talks about the Iowa State Fair's largest cash prize awarded to a food item in "FBOI Chopped: Hot Dish Edition" recipe contest! Michelle explains that the recipe had to follow strict guidelines in order to participate in this year's contest. The dish had to taste great, was easy to prepare and could only use ingredients that could be commonly found in food pantry locations. This years winner was Olivia Smith from Winterset who prepared a classic comfort food with her delicious ground pork/potato casserole served in a cast iron skillet that screamed "Iowa!" Learn more about the incredible work the Food Bank of Iowa does on a daily basis, how you can get help, offer help and learn more about upcoming events that address food insecurity in the state of Iowa at www.foodbankiowa.org.
IOWA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hillcrest Education Centers receives $2,500 donation for smart TVs and tablets for residents

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Hillcrest Educational Centers celebrated a donation of $2,500 to buy smart TVs and tablets for its residential facilities. Hillcrest is a Pittsfield-based nonprofit which provides clinical and educational services for children with behavioral and learning needs. The new devices will help residents stay informed and stay connected...
PITTSFIELD, MA
scledger.net

Hot Springs resident offers EMT training

With Emergency Medical Service (EMS) member numbers significantly down in Montana and across the U.S., one Montana man is doing something about it. John Carlbom has been teaching Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for over 25 years and expressed his concerns that EMT numbers have dropped considerably. According to Carlbom, with the average EMT aged 60 years, and another possible round of COVID-19, many responders have had enough. That, and considering Montana and numerous other states do not consider EMS an essential service, he says the lack of funding during a pandemic is threatening those already dwindling numbers.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
WKRG

Food distribution to be held for Escambia County Residents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Michelle Salzman from House District One, Escambia County District Five Commissioner Steve Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast and community partners are holding a food distribution this Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carver Park. An estimated 30,000 pounds of food will be given to residents. There is...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy