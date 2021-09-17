CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injuries on defense could hamstring Vikings vs. Cardinals

By John Shipley
Pioneer Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIKINGS (0-1) AT CARDINALS (1-0) Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olvi. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber. Series: Vikings lead 17-11 Line: Cardinals by 3½. The Vikings are coming off a disappointing...

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook questionable vs. Seahawks with ankle injury

Cook suffered the ankle injury in last weekend's 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He had 22 carries for 131 yards in that game. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters earlier this week that he planned to use Cook as he normally would against the Seahawks, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
LOOK: Cardinals-Vikings full Week 2 Wednesday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings began their week of practice Wednesday and both released their first injury reports of the week. The Cardinals had six players sit out of practice. The Vikings had two and another two who were limited. The full injury report is below. For more details, check out the full posts about the Cardinals and about the Vikings.
Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings (2021) preview

The Arizona Cardinals handled their business on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and they look to build on that with their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Jess and I talked about that and more on the newest episode of the Rise Up, See Red podcast. We talk about the...
Vikings-Cardinals game balls

After being held to 61 rushing yards last week, Cook was once again the motor of the Vikings offense with 131 yards on the ground, though 96 came in the first half. Hunter was electric, managing to wrangle Kyler Murray for three sacks. After a relatively quiet Week 1, he looked like his old self Sunday.
How To Watch: Cardinals-Vikings

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream Arizona Cardinals vs. the Minnesota Vikings on September 19, 2021 The Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m. MST. WATCH ON TV. FOX. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Aqib Talib...
CTP Mondays - Disconnect or Discontent, Vikings vs Cardinals

The start of the 2021 Minnesota Vikings season surely hasn’t started as we’d like. Your Vikings we face Kyler Murray and the whole Arizona Cardinals team down in the desert. Murray is known for his ability to be mobile and destroy game plans making victory difficult. Sunday was no different as the Vikings fell to the red birds 33-34. The offense started hot and Kirk Cousins hit his first long ball to KJ Osborn for a 64-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive. The defense still looked discombobulated with moments of very good individual play by the likes of Danielle Hunter [3 sacks], Eric Kendricks, Xavier Woods, Michael Pierce, and Nick Vigil, but as a whole, there were communication issues, blown coverages, and again for the second week in a row, some poor tackling. This all resulted in giving up 501 yards and 34 points. Wasn’t the defense supposed to be a strength this season? Then there was the bane of Vikings fans everywhere… Greg Joseph missed an extra point, hits two 52 yard field goals, only to miss a 37 yarder to win the game. And you wonder why we drink? LOL.
Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Cardinals injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Will the Minnesota Vikings be able to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2021 season and get a win in their Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals?. A disappointing loss in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals is not how many thought the 2021 season would begin for the Minnesota Vikings. But losing to the Bengals is exactly how Week 1 went for the Vikings, and in Week 2, Minnesota will attempt to rebound against a dangerous Arizona Cardinals team.
Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Cardinals odds and prediction for Week 2 NFL game

For the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings will attempt to get a win on the road. This time their opponent will be a tough Arizona Cardinals team. Following a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings have an opportunity to eliminate some doubters in Week 2 if they can pull out a victory on the road against the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals.
5 biggest takeaways from Vikings vs. Cardinals in Week 2

What did we learn from the Minnesota Vikings during their Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2021?. The Minnesota Vikings can’t catch any breaks. Their first two games of the season ended in absolute heartbreak, with the first being an overtime thriller and the second coming to an end on a last-second field goal attempt.
Vikings Defense Looking Thin After Thursday’s Injury Report

One of the biggest problems surrounding the Minnesota Viking in 2020 was the injuries to key defensive players. It forced inexperienced rookies and practice squad members into starting and rotational roles that they just were not ready for, and it showed. Thus far into 2021, the Vikings are unfortunately still battling the injury bug. Not only did Anthony Barr and rookie LT Christian Darrisaw miss the season opener last week, but the list of injuries seems to already be piling up.
Vikings-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: 4 Vikings Ruled Out Before Cardinals Game in Week 2

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring), tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Everson Griffen (concussion) on Friday were ruled out before Minnesota's Week 2 game Sunday at Arizona. The Vikings designated linebacker Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) as questionable. Linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) did not receive a...
Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings vs. the Cardinals

The Vikings are in an 0-1 hole after an upset loss to the Bengals, while the Cardinals seem to be a very good team after a huge win over the Titans. Now, Minnesota has a chance to change its narrative when it faces off against Arizona. We talked the Jess Root of Cardinals Wire to assess the Week 2 matchup:
Scouting report: Vikings at Cardinals

Sunday, 3:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium (Ch. 9 and KFAN-FM 100.3) • Arizona (1-0) won convincingly, 38-13, in Tennessee by shutting down Titans running back Derrick Henry and sacking quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times. The Cardinals jumped out to a 17-0 lead thanks to two touchdown grabs from receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
