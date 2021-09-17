CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Upstate Homes – Starting A Career In Real Estate

wspa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The following is sponsored content from Hamilton and Company”. Have you been thinking about starting a new career, making more money, and having the time, freedom, and flexibility at your job? Are you wondering if getting a real estate license is worth it? Dan Hamilton is here from Hamilton and Company to talk about careers in real estate.

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Toni Gilliard of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun was awarded the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation and joins a worldwide network of elite global real estate practitioners with expertise in working with International clients as well as serving the growing multicultural population in the United States. The CIPS Designation...
CHARLESTON, SC
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Mary White and Maureen White Kirkby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Barnbrook Realty offer a house that’s easy to love and easier to move into. What’s on the Market – An expanded...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate License#Upstate Homes#Hamilton And Company
Investopedia

Real Estate Express Review

Real Estate Express is an online-only real estate training center that offers various courses in all 50 states. Depending on where you live, you may be able to utilize this school to take pre-licensing training to become a real estate agent in your state or to upgrade your license from an agent to a real estate broker. Real Estate Express also offers post-licensing training or continuing education in some states, or they partner with other local schools to offer this training.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Home-Buying Boom Drove the Value of Global Real Estate Assets up 5% in 2020

The insatiable appetite for home buying last year saw the world’s real estate assets—the most significant store of wealth globally—jump 5% in value to a record high in 2020, according to a report Wednesday from Savills. Last year’s price appreciation left the total volume of global real estate assets at...
REAL ESTATE
Thrive Global

How I Emotionally Support Clients In My Real Estate Career

Purchasing a house is an emotional endeavor. Selling one is also a good idea. On the same day, it may be thrilling, frustrating, sad, frightening, perplexing, and rewarding. Buyers and sellers will experience a variety of emotions during the process. You’d best brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster since you’re guiding them through this.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Could This Unusual Real Estate Stock Be a Home Run for Patient Investors?

Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) isn't your typical real estate stock. It owns and develops properties in a variety of commercial real estate subsectors and has thousands of acres of land to be sold for future development. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Lou Whiteman discuss this unique real estate company and why investors might want to take a closer look.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Francisco Examiner

FIRST-TIME HOME BUYERS: STRATEGIES TO GE YOUR OFFER ACCEPTED IN A RED-HOT REAL ESTATE MARKET

First-time buyers are faced with fierce competition in an unprecedented real estate market. As a newbie, it may feel as though landing a dream home (or any home) is almost impossible. Extraordinarily low mortgage rates are fueling this intense demand, in addition to a nationwide housing shortage. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, U.S. home prices increased by 15.4% annual gain as of May of this year. Given this fast-paced real estate market, what can you do to get your offer accepted? Savvy buyers must be strategic, determined, and focused when entering into this red-hot arena.
MLS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Real estate firms launching $1B effort to build for-rent homes

Real estate firms Crescent Communities and Pretium are partnering on a new $1 billion venture to build single-family, for-rent homes in 14 U.S. growth markets in Sunbelt states. The new venture is being launched under the Harmon brand and looks to build 3,000 new rental homes in the U.S. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Strategies for purchasing a home in a seller’s market

We’ve all heard the stories- you lost out on your 4th attempt to buy a home, in a bidding war. For over a year now, Texas real estate has been on FIRE, as having the right home for our new normal has become a priority. Let’s talk about the best way to position yourself and your family to get be successful in your quest for that dream home!
REAL ESTATE
mckissock.com

Why Do People Choose a Real Estate Appraisal Career?

There are an estimated 75,100 licensed appraisers in the U.S., according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and they come from many different backgrounds. People decide to launch a real estate appraisal career because they’re following in a family member’s footsteps or they’re intent on building a career in a field they love, as well as one that pays well and has a flexible schedule.
REAL ESTATE
aymag.com

Jon Underhill Real Estate

Established in 1994, Jon Underhill Real Estate is a full-service real estate company distinguished by its longstanding reputation and commitment to deliver unparalleled service to clients. The company has been acknowledged as AY’s Best Real Estate company since 2018 with several real estate agents recognized as AY’s Best Real Estate Agents. In 2020, Jon Underhill Real Estate sold $115,000,000 in residential sales. “While the company is known for selling high-end luxury homes, we want to be the real estate solution for every client in central Arkansas,” Principal Broker Brandy Harp says. The company’s mission is to employ a unique, specialized strategy to help each client succeed with their real estate investment, while always maintaining the highest level of professionalism, integrity and respect. “We set ourselves apart from the competition by being experts in every aspect of the process to help each client succeed with their real estate investment,” Harp says. With proven results in customer service, financial management, marketing and advertising, the company works diligently to not only meet, but exceed their clients’ goals.
REAL ESTATE
Laredo Morning Times

New in San Antonio real estate: Study finds homes overvalued; Rim owner buys another shopping center

It’s tougher these days for homebuyers in the San Antonio area to get their money’s worth, but they’re still better off than their counterparts in Austin. Professors at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University recently examined the nation’s most overvalued housing markets based on current and past pricing trends. They ranked San Antonio 48th, with homes selling for 20.99 percent above anticipated prices based on long-term pricing patterns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters: 8.24.2021

On this edition of Matter of Law, we discuss people protesting the vaccine mandate and company liability (if any) surrounding that issue. MOL Legal Contributor Luke Rossignol guests to discuss the legalities of this issue. Real Estate Matters 9.7.2021. Updated: 13 hours ago. If you've become a new home owner,...
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Texas Real Estate School

The Texas Real Estate School is a real estate school designed to help Texas real estate professionals pass their exams and succeed in the real estate industry. The school puts great emphasis on instructor support for current and former students, and instructors are available throughout the week to answer questions and help guide students. The school offers online self-paced courses including pre-licensing, exam prep, and continuing education classes for agents and brokers. However, it doesn’t offer any additional classes on topics such as appraisal or property management.
EDUCATION
L.A. Weekly

Tamairo Moutry and Excelling at Real Estate with Four Virtual Real Estate Companies

Believing success only comes to doers is one of the most profound lessons Tamairo Moutry has held dear in her entrepreneurial journey. The educator turned real estate broker understands the importance of putting effort into business as it has earned her a thriving real estate broking career and four virtual real estate companies serving thousands of clients in the United States and beyond.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy