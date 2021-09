Inside a muggy sports complex, Killer Kelly was back doing what she loved in the place where she'd been trying to get to for the last year, The United States. Kelly left WWE's NXT UK territory last year, just before the pandemic in search of greener pastures. As we stood on the bright green turf of Hoffman Estates' Grand Sports Arena, it seemed like she may have finally been well on her way.

