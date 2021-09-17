CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No Hype, No Problem for the Understated and Undervalued Isaac Seumalo

By Conor Myles
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 9 days ago

Jordan Mailata's bone-crunching block of Falcons safety Richie Grant grabbed the headlines, but it was one of several standout blocks by the Eagles' offensive line in their season-opening win.

Center Jason Kelce pulled into open space and took on not one, but two defenders on a Miles Sanders rush.

Then, there was left guard Isaac Seumalo.

That's always the way it seems with Seumalo - always the last to get the recognition.

"He certainly hasn't been overlooked in our room," said Kelce on Thursday. "We all have known how good Isaac is for a very long time. It's only a matter of time before the national media catches on."

So, there was Seumalo inside the 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last Sunday, joining a double-team block of Grady Jarrett then peeling off and sealing linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to open a gaping lane for Kenny Gainwell to scoot easily into the end zone on an 8-yard run.

“I think Isaac’s been a standout stud for us for some time," said Kelce. "It’s not like it’s new this week. Isaac’s been a helluva player for us for a long time. I still remember when he was a rookie we were asking him, and even a little bit into his second year, we were asking him to play tackle, guard, and center, and tight end in jumbo packages.

"He’s an incredibly smart player who’s very athletic, he’s physical. He has all the traits that you need as an offensive lineman."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzluJ_0bzX0ECf00

The lone member of the Eagles’ 2016 NFL Draft class is Seumalo, as we all expected. Alright, perhaps not, but Philadelphia should be grateful that he’s hung on with the franchise after the level of play he’s given the team.

And they should be grateful that they have found a position for him to settle into at left guard.

"It feels really good to be able to lock into one position and the fine details, the subtleties of the position and what I can work on in the offseason and continually work to get better during the season and having a lot of confidence," he said on Thursday.

"I think that’s the biggest thing. As offensive linemen, you have to be confident, especially in all those one-on-one matchups. You have to that mentality of being a dawg out there and getting after guys."

Seumalo has quietly become a successful day two pick for the Eagles, which shouldn't be understated given their inconsistencies in the hits and misses in those rounds.

When the pick of Seumalo was made, he was announced as a center. And at the time of the pick, there were questions regarding Kelce's future.

Five years later, Kelce is still here and Seumalo has settled in nicely in his position, thanks in no small part to offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who has done a terrific job in developing every player along the line and helping them reach their ceiling.

"Stoutland has been integral to the football player I am today.," Seumalo said. "I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t be doing as well as I am if it wasn’t for him.

“He truly cares about each individual on and off the field. He coaches the heck out of guys and that’s something you want. You don’t want a guy just there for a paycheck. For us, he’s here to service us and I try to be a sponge every day with him and the older guys and learn as much as I can and be confident in what I’m doing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEPN8_0bzX0ECf00
Isaac Seumalo Ed Kracx/SI.com Eagle Maven

Added Stoutland on Friday: "The players in our room know the value that Isaac Seuamlo brings to this organization.

"He knows every pressure that anybody runs that we present in our meetings. He's brilliant...I can't say enough about Isaac."

Stoutland said that Seumalo has progressed, but "these last two years, he's really accelerated."

Though durability has been an issue, the team rewarded him with a three-year contract extension as there were no more questions regarding the future of the Eagles’ left guard position.

In 2020, Seumalo found himself on injured reserve with a knee injury, which sidelined him for seven games, and played a part in Philadelphia’s woes, with the team using an NFL record-breaking 14 different offensive line combinations.

When the left guard returned to the starting lineup, however, he dominated.

During the last five weeks of this past season, Seumalo surrendered just one sack and ten total pressures, all stats according to Pro Football Focus.

Seumalo, 28, picked up his dominant play right where he left off last Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons, helping contain Jarrett. His work led to him being PFF’s highest-ranking guard this past weekend.

When the Eagles selected Landon Dickerson in round two of the 2021 NFL Draft, some immediately penciled him in at left guard over Seumalo.

That shows how much of an underdog and how much of Seumalo’s good string of football goes under the table, especially being in the shadows of Eagles’ stars Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, and newly extended Jordan Mailata.

Seumalo, though, doesn’t care if people are singing his praises or not paying much attention to him.

I" try not to worry about any of that stuff," he said. "I try to lock in with what I’m doing and what my job is, how can I perform at the highest level, how can I improve every day.

"As great of a team sport as football is it really does come down to those individual matchups of you versus the guy across from you, especially on the offensive line. So, for me, it’s focusing on my craft, focusing on my job, my assignment, all that stuff and everything else will take care of itself."

With a relatively inexpensive contract, one that counts just $3 million against this year's salary cap and rises to a relatively modest $7.66M in 2022, Seumalo doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Conor Myles covers the Philadelphia Eagles for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-hosts the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast on Bleav Podcast Network. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesSI

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Isaac Seumalo
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Pro Football Focus#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
464
Followers
564
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy