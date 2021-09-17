Ball State at Wyoming: Storylines

The Cardiac Cowboys will try to get to 3-0 after pulling off wins over Montana State (19-16) and Northern Illinois (50-43) with 75-yard touchdown drives in the final two minutes. Sean Chambers has been clutch with the game in the balance, completing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left to beat Brent Vigen’s Bobcats and running for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:35 left to get the Pokes over the finish line against the Huskies after a second-half stumble. Both of the game-winning scores came on third down. UW has scored 24 points in the fourth quarter this season.