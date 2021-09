Running back Tony Pollard had a big game for the Cowboys in Sunday’s win over the Chargers. Pollard ran 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards in the 20-17 victory. Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott got 18 touches and scored a touchdown in the game as well, which led team owner Jerry Jones to say on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the backfield is a “great asset” to the team.

