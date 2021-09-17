Keith Urban & Rising Star Breland Leave Nicole Kidman Stunned With Stripped Down ‘Lean on Me’ Duet: VIDEO

In a new Instagram post from country star Keith Urban, the singer’s wife, actress Nicole Kidman, is obviously quite impressed by Urban’s duet with “Throw It Back” singer Breland.

Urban and Breland recently performed the Bill Withers number “Lean On Me” together for Loretta Lynn’s benefit concert, aptly titled “Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising.” And in Urban’s new Instagram post, he offers a behind-the-scenes look at the two of them warming up backstage as Kidman looks on.

“lean on me,” Urban posted. “if you’d still like to donate, you can text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321. We love you @lorettalynnofficial!!”

Keith Urban’s Fans Chime In

Kidman wasn’t the only one who was impressed. Urban’s fans jumped into the comments section to give the singers some serious praise.

“Beautiful,” posted one.

“So good,” added another.

“This really helps me to remember,” another fan wrote. “Thank you.”

Of course, Kidman’s fans piped up, too, and they couldn’t help noticing how much she appeared to enjoy the duet.

“I just like be seeing @nicolekidman this happy,” one fan commented. “You can see how @keithurban music just fills her soul.”

Loretta Lynn Throws a Benefit Concert, and Country’s Top Stars Help Out

Meanwhile, the performance that Keith Urban and Breland were warming up for went off without a hitch. The benefit concert, at the Grand Ole Opry House, was totally sold out. And Lynn raised nearly $1 million to help Tennessee flood victims.

The cause hits close to home for Lynn. Her ranch was swamped by floodwaters. And her ranch hand and friend Wayne Spears died in the flooding in the wake of the storm, one of 20 people who perished that way.

But Lynn pulled it together and threw one heck of a benefit concert. Performers included Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson, Brittney Spencer, Breland, Urban, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

“I loved the performances and the stories,” Lynn said in a statement on her website. “While we shared some heartbreaking images and footage from our hometown, what I saw in those moments was the resilience people have shown amid so much loss. We’ll all be okay as long as we continue to help one another.”

In the end, Tennessee’s crisis provided an opportunity for the stars of country to give back to the capital of country music. And as Urban’s video shows, they were at the top of their game for the occasion.