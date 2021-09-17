CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Keith Urban & Rising Star Breland Leave Nicole Kidman Stunned With Stripped Down ‘Lean on Me’ Duet: VIDEO

By Jennifer Shea
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zowM_0bzWzetS00

In a new Instagram post from country star Keith Urban, the singer’s wife, actress Nicole Kidman, is obviously quite impressed by Urban’s duet with “Throw It Back” singer Breland.

Urban and Breland recently performed the Bill Withers number “Lean On Me” together for Loretta Lynn’s benefit concert, aptly titled “Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising.” And in Urban’s new Instagram post, he offers a behind-the-scenes look at the two of them warming up backstage as Kidman looks on.

“lean on me,” Urban posted. “if you’d still like to donate, you can text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321. We love you @lorettalynnofficial!!”

Keith Urban’s Fans Chime In

Kidman wasn’t the only one who was impressed. Urban’s fans jumped into the comments section to give the singers some serious praise.

“Beautiful,” posted one.

“So good,” added another.

“This really helps me to remember,” another fan wrote. “Thank you.”

Of course, Kidman’s fans piped up, too, and they couldn’t help noticing how much she appeared to enjoy the duet.

“I just like be seeing @nicolekidman this happy,” one fan commented. “You can see how @keithurban music just fills her soul.”

Loretta Lynn Throws a Benefit Concert, and Country’s Top Stars Help Out

Meanwhile, the performance that Keith Urban and Breland were warming up for went off without a hitch. The benefit concert, at the Grand Ole Opry House, was totally sold out. And Lynn raised nearly $1 million to help Tennessee flood victims.

The cause hits close to home for Lynn. Her ranch was swamped by floodwaters. And her ranch hand and friend Wayne Spears died in the flooding in the wake of the storm, one of 20 people who perished that way.

But Lynn pulled it together and threw one heck of a benefit concert. Performers included Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Chris Janson, Brittney Spencer, Breland, Urban, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

“I loved the performances and the stories,” Lynn said in a statement on her website. “While we shared some heartbreaking images and footage from our hometown, what I saw in those moments was the resilience people have shown amid so much loss. We’ll all be okay as long as we continue to help one another.”

In the end, Tennessee’s crisis provided an opportunity for the stars of country to give back to the capital of country music. And as Urban’s video shows, they were at the top of their game for the occasion.

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman: Rare Picture With Their Daughters

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters showed up at the (digital) awarding of the Golden Globes. What a nice surprise to see all of the Kidman-Urban family at one gig! Nicole Kidman, 53, and Keith Urban, 53, usually complete such appointments on their own because, like many other parents, they take care of the privacy of their girls Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. Photos showing the faces of the girls If you see both, you will look in vain on the Hollywood couple’s Instagram accounts or on magazine covers.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hello Magazine

Inside Nicole Kidman's swanky $3.47m mansion with husband Keith Urban

Be prepared to be amazed when it comes to the property portfolio of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the couple own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47million.
NASHVILLE, TN
thefocus.news

What happened to Keith Urban's eye in this Twitter video?

As Keith Urban took to the stage on the Today show to perform his new single Wild Hearts today (Friday, 3 September), fans noticed the musician had a bloodshot eye. Following the show, some are curious to know what happened to Keith Urban’s eye. What happened to Keith Urban’s eye?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Chris Janson
AOL Corp

Nicole Kidman makes rare comments about Tom Cruise marriage

Nicole Kidman says her relationship with Tom Cruise taught her an important lesson about love in the limelight. The Oscar winner, 54, appears on the cover of October's Harper's Bazaar in which she talks about her marriage to Keith Urban. She was also asked about her first marriage — and whether she felt annoyed by the press focusing so maniacally on the relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Send Touching Message to Loretta Lynn, Encourage Fans to Support Flood Relief Efforts

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood sent a message of encouragement to Loretta Lynn and the people of Tennessee. The country superstar tweeted: “Hey Loretta, we love you more than words can say! love, g & t” Then Garth Brooks added the details of a benefit concert, Monday night, with proceeds going to help people devastated from last month’s floods in middle Tennessee.
ADVOCACY
995qyk.com

Nicole Kidman’s Grand Ole Opry Moment With Keith Urban

Nashville got one of those rare Nicole Kidman citings when she joined her husband Keith Urban on stage at the Loretta Lynn benefit concert at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Monday night (9/13) to the delight of fans. Just before he performed his last song, Keith took the guitar off his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Lean On Me#Keith Urban Rising#Fans Chime#Keithurban#Grand#Little Big Town
wfav951.com

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire Added To Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Breland and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup of stars set to perform live from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13th in support of country music icon Loretta Lynn’s flood relief efforts. Previously announced performers for the Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit include Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. The show is sold-out, and all proceeds benefit United Way of Humphreys County.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Watch Nicole Kidman Adorably Fan Girl Over Keith Urban's Performance

If there is one thing I can say about Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, it is that they are truly an adorable couple. Throughout their marriage, they have gushed about one another, saying they are truly soulmates and are meant to be together on this earth. So when I came across this video, I immediately melted. My heart grew three times bigger.
WAVERLY, TN
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Speaks Out About Getting Sober 15 Years Ago, How Wife Nicole Kidman Intervened

Country superstar Keith Urban would not be where he is today — alive, happy, and healthy — without first getting help for his alcohol addiction. The singer talked to TODAY recently about his efforts to get sober 15 years ago. The journey for him really started about four months after his marriage to Nicole Kidman in 2006, when she “staged an intervention” for him. At the time, Urban’s career was taking off and he was struggling to hold on tight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Albia Newspapers

Keith Urban: Nicole Kidman's a good gambler

Nicole Kidman is a skilled gambler. The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' actress has been spending time in Las Vegas with her husband Keith Urban ahead of the 53-year-old country star's Caesars Palace residency reopening and though the 'Wild Hearts' singer stays away from the slot machines, he admitted his wife knows her way around the casino floor.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman stuns in sheer gold gown as she highlights endless legs

Nicole Kidman exudes Hollywood glamour in a new series of photos shared on social media. The Australian actress took to Instagram this week to share a number of pictures from a recent photoshoot, beginning with a striking image showing Nicole posing in a gold dress. WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares top...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Keith Urban: Nicole Kidman helps him homeschool

Keith Urban seems overwhelmed when it comes to homeschooling. Fortunately, his wife Nicole Kidman is helping him. Even celebrities like Keith Urban (52, “My Wave”) cannot escape the current task of homeschooling. According to the British Daily Mail, the singer revealed in a conversation with the Australian talk show “Today” that he is currently in isolation from the corona in his home in the US state of Nashville. Wife Nicole Kidman (52, “Bombshell – The End of Silence”) and their two daughters Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (9) also live there. However, teaching at home poses major challenges for the musician.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

220K+
Followers
23K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy