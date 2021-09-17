CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Why you should upgrade to the new iPhone 13

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – The new I-phones are out soon, and if you’re clinging on to an aging iPhone, the iPhone 13 will be a no-brainer upgrade that will likely offer a major boost in performance, battery life and camera capabilities. But if you just picked up an iPhone over the last few years, the question of whether to upgrade is a bit more complicated. Here’s who should and shouldn’t upgrade to the iPhone 13, as well as some tips for getting the best trade-in deals if you’ve decided to take the plunge. You should upgrade to the iPhone 13 if: you’re clinging on to a pretty old iPhone. You’re serious about photos and especially video. Or if you really care about 5G.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
CNET

iPhone 13's major rumored upgrade: Why ProRes is such a big deal

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The next iPhone, likely called the iPhone 13, could be announced tomorrow. Apple is holding a virtual event on Tuesday where it's expected to launch the next version of the iPhone and Apple Watch. Among the mountains of leaks and speculation about the iPhone 13, there is one rumor in particular that captures the interest of anyone who loves to shoot video: Apple ProRes is coming to the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini launched with slightly upgraded cameras and a new A15 Bionic chipset

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini alongside the new iPads. It is somewhat surprising to see Apple launch the iPhone 13 mini, given that its predecessor didn't sell particularly well. As foretold by many leaks, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are little more than incremental upgrades over their predecessors. As always, the 'good stuff' is reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Podcast#Sony Pictures Television#Instagram#Gtu
dexerto.com

Marques Brownlee explains if it’s worth upgrading to new iPhone 13

The new iPhone 13 lineup from Apple is just days away, and tech guru Marques Brownlee has given a detailed video on the new phone, and whether it’s worth upgrading. Every year, Apple rolls out the new line of their flagship product, as well as their iPads, Macbooks, and more, always expanding on their range of products.
CELL PHONES
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Documentary to Premiere Tonight on FX and Hulu

Another Britney Spears documentary is releasing very soon. “Controlling Britney Spears,” a follow-up to FX and Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears” from earlier this year, is releasing tonight, Sept. 24, at 10 p.m. ET. The New York Times and director Samantha Stark return to offer more bombshell information regarding Spears’ conservatorship that has been in place over her life for the past 13 years. The original “Framing Britney Spears” doc, which was nominated for two Emmys, helped kick off an outpouring of support for Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle. Now, the follow-up promises allegations from insiders with direct knowledge of Spears’ daily...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
Mercury News

Apple unveils iPhone 13, new watch, upgraded iPad Mini

Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini on Tuesday, expanding 5G connectivity and showing off faster chips and sharper cameras. While the Cupertino-based company did not announce any blockbuster features or products, analyst expect customers hanging onto older models like the iPhone X will be eager to upgrade.
CELL PHONES
CNET

New iPhone: Why now is the worst time to buy an iPhone 12

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 13, might be revealed today. While that's not yet confirmed, Apple is holding a Sept. 14 event where we expect the new iPhone line to debut, and if it does there'll surely be an iPhone 12 price drop. Especially depending on your personal budget and iPhone wish list, you may only need certain features that you can already find in earlier Apple products like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, or may get in the rumored iPhone SE 3.
CELL PHONES
Amomama

Britney Spears Ended Her Marriage to K-Fed in 2006 Because His Bad Partying Habits Were No Longer Tolerable

After nearly two years of marriage and two children together, Britney Spears filed for divorce from Kevin Federline due to “irreconcilable differences.” Fifteen years later, Britney announces her engagement to Sam Asghari. Britney and her former backup dancer and rapper, Kevin Federline, had a tumultuous public breakup, followed by Britney’s...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Follow-Up Doc to Release Tonight

The New York Times, FX and Hulu are set to release a follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, titled Controlling Britney Spears, which is slated to premiere tonight, just days ahead of the release of a secret Netflix documentary about the conservatorship and a high-profile hearing on the arrangement. The project, directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, explores new allegations from insiders with knowledge of Spears’ daily life inside the conservatorship. It’s set to premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu. The documentary highlights how the conservatorship has “controlled” Spears’ life, according...
CELEBRITIES
fictiontalk.com

Why You Should Be Excited for Deathloop

Gamers have explored many fascinating and intriguing worlds created by Arkane in the past. Incredible art direction, voice acting, writing, lore, and gameplay are among the several highlights of the studio’s previous works. The Dishonored series is where many people fell in love with the vision that Arkane had for producing immersive and unforgettable gaming experiences. I and many other fans believe that their upcoming projects will continue that tradition.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy