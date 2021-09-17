Why you should upgrade to the new iPhone 13

On Good Things Utah this morning – The new I-phones are out soon, and if you’re clinging on to an aging iPhone, the iPhone 13 will be a no-brainer upgrade that will likely offer a major boost in performance, battery life and camera capabilities. But if you just picked up an iPhone over the last few years, the question of whether to upgrade is a bit more complicated. Here’s who should and shouldn’t upgrade to the iPhone 13, as well as some tips for getting the best trade-in deals if you’ve decided to take the plunge. You should upgrade to the iPhone 13 if: you’re clinging on to a pretty old iPhone. You’re serious about photos and especially video. Or if you really care about 5G.