NBA

It's legit speculation considering we lacked scoring punch from guards last

By Hoochie Daddy Joined:
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

Measure him once his body is ready- kid has everything else ** -- DFW HOO 09/17/2021 4:35PM. I'm rooting hard for him. His hometown is Raleigh, but he went to high -- Hoo in W. Africa 09/17/2021 2:51PM. I live in GSO. My young kids go to GDS, Carson’s old...

virginia.sportswar.com

The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Wolverine TV: How Legit Is Michigan's Shot To Flip Domani Jackson?

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss the latest surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting following a huge visit weekend. The two discuss U-M's shot to flip five-star USC commit Domani Jackson after Trojan head coach Clay Helton was fired and Jackson was on campus, what other 2022 recruits the Wolverines impressed over the weekend, and the kind of job U-M did with parents.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kody
chatsports.com

FanPost Friday: Belief Check’s Last Ride & 2023 All-Star Game Speculation!

Welp, that last home stand did not go as we all hoped. Is it over? Not statistically! Is it probably over? Well, yes. A 12-4 record over the final 16 games would probably clinch a playoff spot, or even a slightly worse record depending how the other Wild Card teams play. But, at no point this season have these Seattle Mariners shown that they are a team who can tear off a 12-4 streak at any given moment. No, that would require a much, much deeper and more talented lineup, as John got discussed yesterday, and this roster simply does not have it.
BASEBALL
sportswar.com

We owe them bastiges from Summit II last year!

I think Friday night is going to be a tough game ** -- DownTownHoo 09/21/2021 09:38AM. I've been saying we'd know a lot more about our team after UNC and Wake. -- Lucius 09/21/2021 10:24AM. I am surprised we are favored, given the way our D got shredded by UNC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Raleigh#Gds#Ctb#Gtownhoo
sportswar.com

We greatly lack team speed on defense

We will get exposed by all teams that have “quick” “fast” or “dynamic” playmakers. We will be fine against bruiser teams & average offensive skill teams.
FOOTBALL
NHL

Kraken Boost Scoring Punch

NHL forward Ryan Donato signs a one-year NHL contract, arriving with proven goal scoring prowess, hockey sense, creativity with the puck and "his offensive potential" Climate Pledge Arena, the soon-to-be completed home of the Kraken, will feature two video boards hanging over each end of the rink instead of the usual one at center ice. It will give all fans a great view of the score and replays of any goals scored.
NHL
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Garrison Mathews To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.
NBA

