Why a popular Hawaii tourist attraction could soon be gone

On Good Things Utah this morning – Chances are that you’re familiar with the Haiku Stairs. Located on the island of O’ahu, they make regular appearances in social media feeds, as they offer the perfect photo op, complete with a jaw-droppingly gorgeous view. Perhaps you were hoping to visit them one day yourself. Unfortunately, your chance to climb the stairs, popularly known as the Stairway to Heaven, might be gone. Following a Honolulu City Council meeting, it’s very likely that the Haiku Stairs will be removed sometime next year. The stairs wind through a 2,800-foot mountain trail in Kaneohe and sit on the eastern side of O’ahu. The stairs amount to about 3,922 steps and are lauded as the best view in all of Hawaii.