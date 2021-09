Some of the most intellectually sound and prophetically intense, and intelligent people in the world spend much of their time behind a keyboard, mouse, and about 5.5 lbs of LCDs and plastic. Cyber predators are like internet thugs with cyber weapons that they mostly use to extort the helpless and innocent. The scary thing is, the internet, in my opinion, has given people a newfound power to spy or inflict their will on others by forcing them into submission through Cyberwarfare. Cybersecurity personnel has an obligation to the safety of their clients and data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO