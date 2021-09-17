CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage restaurant employee struck by stray bullet in Richmond

By Mike Aldax
The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 9 days ago
A 16-year-old restaurant employee was struck by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting in Richmond Thursday night, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Valley View Road in Richmond’s May Valley neighborhood on a report of a drive-by shooting, Richmond police Capt. Al Walle reported.

This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

